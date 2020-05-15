Transcript for Jordan's 'The Last Dance' dives into his most vulnerable moments amid public success

Winning has a price. Leadership has a price. It's moments like this that have captivated the world during covid-19. This is how I play the game. If you don't want to play that way, don't play that way. Present day billionaire businessman, Michael Jordan the brand. He's one of the greatest athletes of all time. And now, for the first time, new insight to this both prolific and private superstar. Up until that point, it was a stigma that Michael Jordan, all he does is wins scoring titles, he never wins championships. "The last dance", wraps this Sunday, full of never-before-seen footage, now brought to life by a group of determined film makers. It's like urban legend, the camera crew may have followed&the last bulls team that Michael played on. And when I found out it did exist they put together a clip reel and I was blown away. How significant is this documentary? When you're locked in, you have no new content, you are an audience, you are captured. People are watching together. That's more of a '60s construct of watching television. Ed Sullivan or the Jackie Gleason show. Now you've got Michael Jordan. It's probably appropriate, because he is iconic in that way in that he grabs your attention and holds it. The greatest sports team ever, the Chicago bulls of the late 1990s. They will be remembered in one word, the Jordan era, period. Jordan himself controlled all the footage film that year. Over the years, others tried to make the dream project a reality. In the '90s, they didn't have cameras in every corner of every room, you didn't have guys walking around with cameras in their pocket in order to film themselves. So, to have those cameras there back then when we'd never seen any footage like this of these guys and how they would behave with each other, it was an embarrassment of riches. But it sat unseen by the public for more than two decades. Jordan and the league were ready. Adam silver who was then the president of NBA entertainment and is now the commissioner, shot this footage with the agreement from Michael that it would only ever be shown to the public if he had Michael's full cooperation. Adam told Michael that at worst case, this would be the best home movies ever filmed. Director Jason hare was given the keys to the coveted Jordan archives, but not before he would meet the man himself who would have final say. ? This is a man who was either an image on the wall, a clip on a tee shirt, a logo on a shoe. But it's a testament to his down to Earth demeanor that we eased into a conversation. Let me write about this on the record, let me put this conversation on the record. And he would always say no. Jason hare the director finally got him to say yes to the notion of, you say people don't understand why you are the way you are. He never one vetoed anything, but in several key moments, he did add a recommendation to, you know, there's a shot of me hitting a buzzer beater. What hare got was raw. We were afraid of him. And there was just fear. Revealing. He hauls off and hits me in the chest. And I haul off and hit him right in the . Real. Let's not get it wrong. He was a . He was a jerk. He crossed the line numerous That win at all costs attitude became the driving force that drove Jordan's entire life. Michael Jordan is the greatest player to have ever played basketball. When you consider his greatness on the court, it's just immeasurable. When you thought about Michael Jordan, things that were comparable, you thought about Michael Jackson, the other mj, or the beatles. Full of public moments of triumph and joy. At that point, Michael Jordan's already the ultimate sports alpha male. And outright pettiness. He was a threat. I'm not saying he wasn't a threat, but me be being compared to him, I took offense to that. Full of pain and vulnerability behind the scenes. This is not a, one of those lifestyles that you envy, you know? Perhaps the moment no more painful than when Michael's father was murdered in 1993. Jordan discussing it at length for the first time. You know, my mother was so strong. And the first thing she says, you know, you got to be thankful. And I started looking at the positives. With two episodes left, the great Michael Jordan, his motivations and moxie no longer a mystery. And this documentary reminds us, the magic was real. You can watch the final two episodes of the documentary this Sunday evening at 9:00/8:00 central on ESPN.

