Julianne Hough, on taking talents from the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ stage to the page

ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally sat down with the dancer and actress to talk about becoming an author, drawing from her personal life for “Everything We Never Knew,” which she co-wrote with Ellen Goodlett.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live