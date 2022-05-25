Jury awards over $10 million to Johnny Depp in high-profile defamation case

Actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard levied abuse claims against each other throughout the trial. The jury sided with Depp, but Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live