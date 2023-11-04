Kaitlin Armstrong's ex-boyfriend takes the stand in murder case

Colin Strickland talked about his on-again, off-again relationship with Armstrong, who has pleaded not guilty to charges she killed his friend cyclist Moriah Wilson in a jealous fit.

November 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live