Karl Karlsen convicted of first wife’s death decades later: Part 2

Investigators found that he had received insurance payouts for the deaths of his first wife and his son. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
8:33 | 07/10/21

Karl Karlsen convicted of first wife's death decades later: Part 2

