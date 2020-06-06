Transcript for Keeping the faith, dealing with grief and taking action after George Floyd's death

Millions of protesters across the country this week have communicated their passion and their pain. Earlier tonight, I spoke with bishop TD Jakes, the Texas pastor with the global reach, offering spiritual comfort. Bishop Jakes, so much for being with us. It has been a long few months because of covid-19. It has been a long week because of what happened to George Floyd. What do you say to people after such an incredibly difficult, painful, ten, 11 days? After eight weeks of being sheltered in place, we came out the door to multiple murders, multiple murders, lacks of jobs, shaking economy, all of that simultaneously is a lot to handle. I try encourage them that we'll get through this, that we're strong people, that we're a strong country, and that somehow or other we will survive the atrocities of this current I realize we've never seen anything quite like this in our generation, in our lifetime, but history has taught us that we have been here before, and we have overcome it before. And if we're resilient and strong and committed, we will get through it again. Even you think this moment is different. It is not the murders that are different. The murders have been going on all the time. They're shocking to the general populace, not to us. It's just the ones caught on camera become more well-known. There are many more that have not been caught on camera. What is different, though, is to look on the television and see masses of white people walking with black people and brown people. I can't even articulate to you what that says to us, that to acknowledge that our lives matter and that our pain matters and that it matters beyond the shores of our communities and the demographics of our zip code. As you know, so many people are angry. There's pain across this nation. How would you suggest people channel that frustration? We have to channel the anger into action am I might also underline the fact that anger is a part of grief. And we are still in the process of burying George Floyd. Now I ask this next question, bishop, thinking of my late grandmother who would say god doesn't put heavy burdens on weak shoulders. We're dealing with the pandemic, collapse of the economy and now racial protest. When is enough enough? The pandemic took us all by surprise. And it brought with it the economic conundrum that we find ourselves in. As it relates to the social unrest, it has been coming to a head for years. But the voice of this generation has risen to such a pitch that it cannot be ignored. We're starting to see some real change. Bishop, I think I hear optimism in your voice. If you had interviewed me a couple weeks ago, you would hear none at all. But I am encouraged that the other three officers have been arrested. I am encouraged that the legal proceedings for brother arbery have been under way. I am encouraged by the resilience of the young people who will not be deterred in peaceful demonstrations making a difference. You seem to say that you've been frustrated, that you've been angered, perhaps pained by I have shed tears about what happened. I've been angry. I have shed tears about what happened. It hurts terribly. I have children, I have sons. I know what it is to be terrified of what's going to happen with my sons with the police or what's going to happen to me. And to have that in front of us, yeah, I won't lie. There's an art to faith. There's fear before faith. And I think through it all we're going to come out better if we continue in the path we're going and we do not allow the nay sayers to rise up and get the wheel of the destiny of this country again. I think we can build a better America. It may not ever be a perfect America, but I do believe we can build a better America in this particular moment of time. Bishop TD Jakes, always grateful, sir. Thank you so much. Godspeed. Thank you for having me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.