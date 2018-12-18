Transcript for A Killer on Floor 32

These hallowed grounds until a tragic story. One of uncommon Harrell was a. And tune. Believe due to language that you didn't. Hundreds of people running everywhere that's. Here this is gonna just be the first part of a multifaceted attack over the last year's much of that night has remained a mystery are trying to get more now pound. At first Halloween you. Yeah. And 110 month long and. Bonny camp. Let's go. Ingredients and coming. Five because I'm can't prevent. And its regional. Or we can now analysts have comprehensive views of mount shooting. Expos gaps in the system. And showing strong signal Atlanta yeah. October 1 2017. And Mandalay bay security officer he's use campus is on a routine security check. Assigned to a room alarm on the 32 floor. This was the last column on your head and how many ahead and I had house. Fray after this he has no idea he's about to become an accidental hero on what would become one of the most terrific nights in American history. As shown in this rendering provided exclusively to ABC news by MGM. Once on the thirtieth floor he takes the stairs up to the 32. Defines the exit door jam. So he walks up to the elevator and takes it back down. When did. Something seems off to you when I noticed metal L bracket those secured that hold the door secured. That bracket strategically placed there by a man staying in the sweet just a few feet away. I didn't know what was going on just simply because that's not normal. Had a call art sector dispatch. House transferred two engineering dispense. As he walks back into the hallway to check that room alarm turns out a nanny a few doors down left their door ajar. Here's a strange noise coming from NetSuite that it was drilled noises like drilling drilling. The massacre has just begun. Across the street. Just moments before. Occasional. Taking the stage in the final night and through 91 harvest. BlueLinx Green Day. Into the the new game. Just running everywhere. Concert goers like feeling like. There's humor in your record in Atlanta 33 console. Did you not consider. It's violent. Some dispatchers that the action yeah. More men who want a week. After an inland. As the shooter launches its attack. Back on the 32 floor Campos who is unarmed continues walking down this hallway. He passes a room service cart but the shooters rigged with surveillance cameras. It's either that or the sound the stairwell door closing that alerts the shooter and he fires through the door and at Campo. Yeah. I was struck and made want to get cover. I had to take a moment to realize those going on suddenly you're under fire yes violence ago. Lift up my Panamanian nestled let them down. Campus takes cover in this do we Alco. There's a bow. Two feet and then it it's enough to lean back and stay back and he radiates for build. One big. And but the shooter turned back to the concert goers can load. The officers are condemned by home and gunfire. Officer Brady look. He's shown. And moment. Captured only their answers only came. Oh. Yeah yeah. No gunfire through the strip leads to mistaken reports of shooters in multiple hotel. 6 o'clock shooting of the medium. The cup O'Connell can't help but at Tropicana and yet there's been a local business would not occur facilities enhance. Police now concerned this may be part of a coordinated plot. Deputy chief Andrew Walsh response to the scene what's the truth. Me is that fear that pain in my stomach that this was gonna just be the first part of a multifaceted attack. Says active shooter possibly and possibly not confirmed terrorist related three shooter so far. We report. Pardon if you're just fire down. Tropicana. Another diversion tactics are not. Back in the hotel to key moments are happening almost simultaneously. Across the Mandalay bay from the shooters position guards in the security office are getting news of what's happening at the concert. Yeah. Yeah you're an Atlanta out. Watches the officer's head out an across the casino floor towards an exit door thinking this thread is outside. Our. Meanwhile Stephen shock and engineers is writing an elevator to the 32 floor. In response to campuses earlier call about that L Brackett. Pushing his maintenance cart. He walks out of the elevator and street into danger. I started in his shooting out. Towards the crowd I didn't know that at the time I know it deals going on the what did it sound like you soundly reject him because he never expected here so might. And noticed him I said get cover it's not safe at that moment in time there was more rounds in disburse. Suddenly shock himself is under fire. Some hit me in the back so it's jumping in the cover at the time it's like in might. Saw gold colored ago pistol and fired right below on the thirty. I. Those men from the security office he issued similar and hostile towards the end of the owners. I thought it funnels come out of this hole a lot of I want the communicate for metro and responders to get up there this is where the shooters. Every second thing compass and shelter under fire on the students and conclude. Is a chance for the concert there was. All those people at flat in that direction when gunshots rang a lot of people I mean right when multiple directions but not knowing where there rounds coming from. You know people fled. For page Lance and running with an agonizing choice. She and her mother were both shocked. We rolled her over. And a retired firefighter came over and. It. All. Effect that we wanted to land that we needed to go. Do it. Can he figured he could go so I did we are jumping fences have been laws going through. We ended up in the Tropicana. Page and her sister fled leaving their mom Rose Marie behind in the care of a stranger. Montana shut it fell down Stephanie page her man ever me seeing him on the screen. In my name mom and then send them my body just floated. Floated up. And I. She minding my own body laying down there. And the next thing I know hasn't happened. I saw my dad and my team and others. In my town Cologne and and it was so beautiful innocent beautifully you wanna come many in his home is valued tyrants when he comes to sign it time. Sonics and woke up I was and a key city I'm me on the drag me to. An ambulance you remember that camp Allen might explain twenty seconds. And then asked I don't remember nothing. I retired firefighter kept his word getting her to safety. Hundreds mugged in nearby streets. And pregnant and I'm. We just set up makeshift Sheila yeah. Yeah. I like. It's. Nice inning anything. We're hanging in there. There. Are. EC two instances of police arrested him he office stopping. To render aid UC office leading from balloons. And quit their. It got to cut their line. And you can read me. Or. Each shot which is leaving the hospital. And that. In the midst he says police worked in Cleveland. Yet it will get back. Start off just like any other normal shift Brandon. Where's my trainee that night was his second night on the job. Rookie Brandon and stroman veteran officer Richard Cole were just beginning their graveyard shift when the shooting began. I sergeant had the radio on shots came out over the radio. So immediately he yells at us too you go to our cars. It might bottom fire. Automatic fire from a television. Copper. Well we're driving there we can hear every time somebody keys up their microphone. On duty we can hear automatic gunfire. We show up on the go to work. And helped me but he. I. And then that's when we met a friend he came over to their car he's carrying. His wife Jo Bonner whose armies and hoping and police officer. She appeared lifeless. At that point we obviously knew that this was a very critical. Or I remember within the first thirty seconds to a minute. Bus drivers in the hospital. We heard an officer have been shot and Brandon realized that was somebody went through it and they live in saint. Output. That officer Brady code. Moments when we're had been pinned down with a team of officers under fire. Like friends it was also cook's second day on the job. That on itself. What's tough. All I could think was. We have to get Jo Bonner spiral immediately. And you know on it do us hubble's. I'm just driving its best we can and francs in the backseat he's yelling into about it hang on X. Is. It. I remember. Banging on the and I hear Branden. In the Fries Tommy today you know keep doing test impressions and we're almost there. Granted I carried. Giovanni to the hospital. At this point. She's had blood shoot bleeding everywhere like her entire body was covered in blood. And we carried her into the emergency room and I just from Rio have a gunshot and to that where you want our. Sutter down that was like the first moment yet the chance. Take a breath and I looked down I'm covered and covered and yes he. I look to for an. He said what we do it. So it looks let's go we gotta go back. Janet we'll. All the political climate pistol and fired a rifle on the third country what god has. Responding. Inside the mentally being Stephen shock the engineer pinned down on the 32 floor with security guard he's used campus. Have alerted authorities to the students location. Or. There although. At least for now sweeping through town and looking for peace act. Talk. Waking stunned guests in the process you hurt the human lives. And fool. Yeah yeah. If you're both okay. Walking around that you. Fort or shall. Ten minutes have passed since the first gunshot. By this point the shooter has gone quiet. On the 32 floor shouting and can pose escape to safety. As police and security work to get him out of there weeks. Coming out so well I don't know what that car. They worry that room service card is here at home. You have police officers on a floored what are they confronting what. They are got a few stories you. They get close enough to that rule there's wires this cameras what are they walking into that and I eighty is there more than one part how many people are that we had nothing. Yeah. Watch for. There's been more right. We loved copy which they have more when we have a. We weren't looking loom as one team makes few weeks that student killed. The job. Or. Right next to the shooters from leaking out how to making. And. They forced open the apple to do. Yeah I. Silverlight. Concealing their positions. And rigged adorned with a sweet with an exclusive strip. Oh. And in the calling the move back I'll unit looked back. We've heard. It. About. They find the shooter dead by self inflicted gunshot wound. Weapons scattered about. He put cameras up on the people and all that touch people. Yeah great very great. They've cracked the second preach to clear the adjoining room. In both rooms over a thousand gun shell casings and an unimaginable cache of weapons. And. I don't think OK we don't heed that okay. It was hurt and again. You me. Or. News spreads across the hotel. The hard work then we. For the thousands of guests that had been sheltering in place. Released. We have no control over the actions of evil people well we're here now yeah. I devastating national tragedy in Las Vegas claiming 58 lines leaving hundreds injured as a nation it's as if we've grown desensitized. To the horror of mass shooting. But the Las Vegas massacre seems difference the deadliest mass shooting in American history. The shooter from his perch high up and far away exposing the fact that nowhere is to farm or to secure room of balloons reach. For days the festival grounds remain frozen in those moments of terror. And as authorities worked to calculate the totality of the disaster. It's hard to comprehend. What happened. Even to this day. The final told staggering. Fifty dead. And over 850. Injured. The deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. After the shooting went back and then. Our next job was to clear the concert grounds and for anybody who was still alive in Qaeda gain. Even after that was done. Our our job for the rest of mourning was actually. Standing over. It's standing over some people who were passed away. Over until the coroner come pick them up until. About 8 morning. Later that morning they head back to the hospital to check on officer Brady cook and that young woman they had carried in. Said let's let's go down two trauma. And see if we can get the name of the girl that we brought in. I thought for sure that she probably didn't make it and I we talked to a nurse and I hate you know proper escrow last night shoes. Oh yeah I remember her and it's that she's a part in the third or fourth floor and icu it. I was stunned that she was still alive we went up two. Euro icu is are playing it. It's key. Kona hospital. And learning that she's actually still alive. Was. Kind of like sunshine and to it Saturday and. SI and her face that they were. They were hurt by this and they can you know I get time on the you know the aid be proud you know you guys got my wife here. For Franken Javon and tells dias their swift actions meant the difference between life and death. You know there's nothing but love for those through. And a pressure. I say it and speak to us. Hey I don't know what words to say to them that I am grateful. They say my life. In the days after the attack the dark portrait of the man at the center of the massacre came into focus. The shooter 64 year old Stephen panic a retired accountant and real estate investor. At one point a net worth of just over two million dollars but the scale and scope of what he. And how he did it remained a mystery. September 25 2017. Security camera footage counters panic arriving at the Mandalay bay resort and casino in six days before the attack and he's a high moral. And regular hotel and he was a very typical guest he was in our estimation. Those lowest risk type of individual no alarm bells going off. Katic checks into a suite on the 32 floor and he's given the VIP treatment. Allowed to bring his luggage up through its service elevator. He just looks like in middle age guy. With a lot of luggage going up to a role in the Mandalay bay. A sprawling metropolis of restaurants nightclubs and over a 100000 square feet of gambling. He is only one man in the sea of thousands and over the course of the next six days under the ever watchful eyes above. Panic moves about the hotel where he's known to gambled tens of thousands of dollars at the time. He can be seen playing the slots I'm making a purchase at the resort shock and leisurely walking around. He preferred to play video poker and they have ever hours on end. And spend the nights here Jeff literally through the night. Over the course of his stay he makes several trips to his house in mesquite Nevada and brings in case after case after case of love. 21 suitcases in all full of guns and ammunition. Four days into his stay he checks into an adjoining room on the 32 floor using the name of his girlfriend. Authorities say he already wired 150000. Dollars to her in the Philippines. Finally the investigation shows on October 1 he orders room service and ridge does surveillance cameras before he brings in a final batch of suitcases. And locks himself in his room. This will be the last known footage of Stephen panic alive. Since the night of October 1 the story of what happened in this hallway on the 32 floor has only been talked about. Never seen. Until now. He's used was coming here to check the store which has been left ajar by a nanny who wanted to check on the kids across the hall chunks of wall are missing because it's been taken out as evidence because. Shrapnel and bullets were flying down this hallway shot from all the way and the other end and as we get closer to where the shooter was hiding out. You can see more of the debris more of them. Drywall more of the senate. Behind this door investigators would find 24 weapons. Ranging from KR fifteens with bumps stocks to AR tens with armor piercing bullets which are legal to buying. But illegal to sell. He fired more than a thousand rounds in ten minutes but he still had over 5000 rounds of live ammunition. Person can in our country can go out by that many weapons and operate the law to one of those kills a human being is it is a challenge for law enforcement. A lot of people looked at the arsenal and said how could demand for and got much. Of an arsenal into a hotel in my first response to that. Is there are thousands of people walking through the front door our back door from the parking garage with luggage. We agree in welcoming our first. Priority is to say welcome we're glad she's here that's our first responsibility once I saw the are so that was out there. It's sickening. Since the attack the Mandalay bay has implemented new security measures. That there are clearly random checks going on Howard dobbs it's. Well I think typically as a canine program to. Basically screen for things that we are concerned about. And authorities say casinos are now monitoring their visitors more closely casino industry is a fantastic partner for a town that changes they've made with some checks in with who they're allowing to have rooms overlook. Outdoor venues both on the strip and in downtown they've been great partners for us but now more than a year later we still don't know the answer to the big question. Wine. What do you know definitively about his motive yet. Nothing other places have had mass casualty incidents where teachers and gunmen have left behind manifesto is in this case we just don't. The shooter may have taken his motive to the grave. But MGM says the massacre was still clearly an act of terrorism that the company argues they're not legally responsible for. Last summer they made the controversial decision to CU over a thousand victims of the Las Vegas attack citing a law passed after 9/11 MGM has gone to court arguing they are not financially liable. Because the security company they hired for the concert. Was federally certified against terrorist attacks. Survivors of the Las Vegas massacre now speaking out after they are now being sued by the owner of the Mandalay bay hotel. The company aware of the backlash says that MGM's lawsuit is simply a legal maneuver and not meant to be an insult to those who were injured or killed in the attack. You've got hit with a lot of negative headlines in the past few months what do you want the public to know. Well I think the main thing you want us to know is that. This is this is a small city. And it's a big family the community depends on Mandalay day we're community serving the community and so that is our focus we can mourn what's going on but we want to work together to look to the future investors hope. The lawsuits are currently suspended while MGM and the survivors involved are in mediation. Survivors like Rose Marie Millie Benson and her two daughters Stephanie pay each. It has been such a year for you guys we first talked to the Milan since last year just a few days after the attack. They say is that our interests are the eight. Page was shot in the arm but her mother rose Marie's injuries were far worse when page and her sister were forced to leave her in the care of the stranger. Tell me what that bullet did to her. Well it came in from the upper right chest and then it. Went sideways and severed in the esophagus meets the summit at broke some ribs it tore through her intestines but it hit her liver. Her spleen. And then when she wipes or in the first week she was going to kidney failures well my mom's always been there for us and so are talking back to us. About was the hardest part for me. As part of their own healing process the Milan since sisters relied on the Las Vegas stay in studio they own. Dance at all as an outlet friends. And whether we're happy those emotions comes four acts that those emotions come through that is our way too little expose yourself. Yeah yeah. On her first day back to work after the attack. Pagelet those emotions laid bare through dance. A. I chose a song I thought it. It just felt so good again instantiates interpret you know what I had been feeling over the last three leaks what are you feeling in the moment relief. Because doctors had said that you know is going to be a long road back my mama's gonna make it. And after nearly a year spent in an out of the hospital Rose Marie is heading home for good. She zero. Like its air base Iraq. It. But the road to full recovery for Rose Marie will be alone one. Just last month the Department of Justice allocated close to seventeen million dollars to assist those affected by the shooting. Money that could help families like the Milan since. What did you learn about your wife's Romans. Well. How resilient she was a stronger person she what is what did you learn about yourself during. Moment managed. In. Analysts. And when he learned about your family. Fished ability. And Nikes and. And it seems everywhere you look one year on signs of dot strength throughout the community. The city of Las Vegas came together. Almost as one big family and they're still supporting each other. Despite. The tragic event that happens people. Still walk down mystery especially tourists are stripped its -- and I think that's for everything we do. All the first responders government UT's. Correspondent so fast. And also to. To people on the ground aren't getting injured people and their vehicles and taking the hospital. I just thought. Phillips media but. Just mind heroes. You saved countless lives down below. Like history might rethink. Just. Tournaments and did it so the best my ability. And then some. These two unlikely heroes now back to work. Carrying with them one solemn bound. Feel. A second chance. Fifty people been amended to live good lives on. Sir.

