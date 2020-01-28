Transcript for Kobe Bryant focused on life outside the court after NBA retirement: Part 2

With the sweetest fadeaway jump shot, school boys and girls around the world would imitate, kobe Bryant was the man, especially to millennials. A star in full bloom at the birth of social media. For all of his global attention, few of us knew how much he stumbled at the start. I met kobe Bryant when I was almost a rookie, 23 years old, in this business of sports writing. And he was a rookie, just coming out of high school 37. Reporter: Veteran sports reporter Rachel Nichols did. They were both kids, in cutthroat businesses. A lot of this is lost now in the myth of kobe Bryant. He did not have an easy entry into the NBA. He joined a team that had a lot of veterans. They did not like that this kid was getting all the attention, both from the media, from the pop culture world. There was 100 things. And they hazed him. And he had friends on the team, but by and large he was not welcome. And he and I talked quite a bit about that. And at the end of it he sort of looked at me and he said, "We're going to be okay." He said, "They don't know what's coming." And I'll remember that conversation for the rest of my life. Reporter: Kobe Bryant turned it around, of course, with tenacity. Five titles didn't hurt. His edge like his work ethic, What was unique about kobe Bryant's work ethic? Unique about his intensity. You need to be crazy good to be a professional athlete, and you need to have an insane work ethic. That's the baseline. Right? For anybody. The odds of you making it as a pro is less than 1%. So everybody who makes it to the NBA is that. Then double it for kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson tells a story about they were going to be playing each other and he and Allen were talking saying oh, what are you doing tonight? And Allen said I'm going to the club. And kobe said oh, I'm going to the gym. Reporter: At the peak of his profession kobe Bryant nearly lost it all. In 2003 a 19-year-old hotel worker accused Bryant of rape. Allegations he denied. The charges were eventually dropped when his alleged victim declined to testify. They reached an undisclosed financial settlement in civil court. His cocky yet clean-cut image permanently shattered. According to Nichols and many who knew him well, the experience sobered kobe Bryant. No longer quite so entitled. Certain sides to his edge softened. He made a real effort after that to make sure that women's voices were heard, to put up women's sports as being important and something that needed a place on the stage. Reporter: And he leaned hard into his family. His wife, their daughters. Those girls were so important to him. Players, they get back often from road games in the middle of the night. Right? It's 3:00 in the morning. And he would wake up in the morning to take his daughters to school. And then get in the workout and then do all the things he had to do. He knew that that in the end was his legacy. All the titles, all the points, all the moments, it was going to be those girls. Reporter: A doting father of four, Natalia, Gianna, bianka, and Capri were his greatest accomplishments. But it was his second-born known as Gigi who inherited his love of basketball. Something the proud dad often bragged about on Instagram. And in an interview like this 2018 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Do you think your daughter might want to play in the wnba? She does for sure. She does? It means -- this kid, man. Wouldn't that be great? Dude, man. I'm telling you. The best thing -- the best thing that happens is when we go out and fans will come up to me and she'll be standing next to me and they'll be like, you've got to have a boy. You and V got to have a boy. Have somebody carry on your tradition, your legacy. She's like, "Oy. I got this." You don't need a boy for that. Like that's right. Yes, you do. You got this. Reporter: And like her daddy, Gigi dreamed big. She has it all mapped out in her head already. You know, things change when you're kids, obviously. But she's like, when I'm going to go to high school I'm going to win state championships and then I'm going to go to the university of UConn and play for Geno. She has her husky shirts and she does not take those things off. Reporter: By all accounts kobe Bryant was both intentional and fierce about everybody and everything that mattered to him. When he hung up his sneakers, he leaned into writing, a boy hod passion, and of all things -- Kobe! Won an Oscar. [ Speaking foreign language ]. Reporter: Academy award winner, social justice advocate, successful entrepreneur, hall of fame NBA career. All packed into 41 kobe Bryant lived two remarkable lives. Complicated, charismatic, gifted. For all the reasons the world loved him, those who knew him best loved him most. You're a mother to beautiful twin daughters. Yes. When your daughters 20 years from now are grown women and if someone says mama, who was kobe Bryant? What will you say? He was one of the greatest. He really was. He had such a fierce confidence about what was possible. And that is what I would love people to take away from him. Is it's not just the titles or the things he did on the public stage. He thought, yeah, I can do this. You can do it. We can do it. I would love for the kids who look up to him to take that into their own lives.

