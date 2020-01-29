Transcript for Kobe Bryant’s friends on his journey to basketball fame: Part 2

We now know not only that the world watched when kobe Bryant played, much of it wept when he died. From L.A. To India, the Philippines to of all places but there was no place for the heartbreak and the history runs deeper than his boyhood home of Philadelphia. Yes, there are shrines here to kobe Bryant the star and also the student. At lower merion high school people remember kobe because kobe remembered them. The high school gym bears his name and by all accounts the place lived in his heart. Hey lower merion, good morning. Today we are here with a really special guest, kobe Bryant. This is home for me, you know. I did not go to college. I didn't have the other memories that other kids have. All of my memories come from this school. That is why lower marion is extremely, extremely special to me. Skilled in the classroom as he was on the court. By the time he moved to Philadelphia he was different than most kids he encountered. He was so competitive. Emery Dabney played on the high school basketball team with kobe. He got whatever he could get out of you to win. His mentality is that you are only as strong as your weakest he would pull you aside saying you need to work on this or we need to talk to the coaches. But it was all about winning. By the late 90s, the legend of kobe Bryant was in full bloom attracting cameras from ESPN. Temple university professor Lamont hill remembers kobe. They played on this court in philly when they were boys. I must have played kobe 200 times, first to score wins. I never won. We would all come out here and play for hours. Kobe would be here hours before we got here and after we left he would shoot and do drills and work on angles. He was a savaunt. That took him from high school to the NBA. I decided to skill college and take my talent to the NBA. Only the fifth student at the time to do so. I asked how he felt about going to the Lakers. He said I can't wait. I said it is going to be coming off of the bench behind Eddie Jones. Don't you wish you went to a place where you could start. He looked at me like I cursed out his whole family. He was indignant that I thought he would not be able to be a starter against Eddie Jones two was an all-American, lottery pick and future all-star. Kobe's announcement was seen by many as cocky and arrogant but his family supported the decision. We lived in Europe. The students did not have organized college basketball. They went to the professional level. That is the way that he thought was the way it was. Basketball wise he was ready for primetime but as an African-American man that grew up overseas in affluence many thought he stumbled in social justice time, the death of treveon martin. He was the 17-year-old black teenager in a hoody that was shot and killed in 2012 by a neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman who perceived him as a threat. Lebron James and his heat teammates posting teammates in black hoodies, heads bowed in soldarity with martin's family but kobe did not take a stance, quoted in an new Yorker article saying if we progressed as a society you don't jump to somebody's defense just because they are African-American. You sit and listen to the facts just like you would in any other situation, right. I won't assert myself. A lot of people were disappointed in kobe's remarks. It seemed like, again, African-Americans sharing a similar experience recognized what that was and were speaking out against it and disappointed kobe did not come out strong as they would have liked about what was going on down in Florida. Kobe Bryant had touched a nerve. Kobe had a very unique world view because he was clearly a black man and African-American and I know that sounds strange like they should be one and the same. But they are not. African-American would suggest you had certain experience relatable to other African-Americans but kobe did not fit in that umbrella. As a black man he could understand racism but as an African-American his relationship with racism was different. As he did in many parts of his life, kobe Bryant leaned in, admitted his shortsightedness to social justice issues and eventually became an advocate. He is also someone that talked about growth and evolving, seeking information. I am sure that people were disappointed in the quote, it was really just kobe as a truth My responsibility is more than putting the ball in the basket, helping them to have the platform to be able to voice this. Speaking at a rally filmed by CBS in Los Angeles, tweeting travon martin was wrong. Kobe may have stumbled in what he said. He grew, educated himself and began to speak out. He came out in support of Colin Kaepernick. That is his growth and maturation. Over his lifetime kobe Bryant evolved, a cocky kid to NBA star, father, entrepreneur. Those that knew him well said he was not afraid to fail, and that is why he succeeded. I remember the most about his heart and vision. Kobe could see himself playing for the Lakers before he wore a high school Jersey, Oscar winner, coach, mentor, as an entrepreneur. He could see the next 40 years. I am devastated that he did not

