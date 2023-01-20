Kristin Chenoweth shares what inspired her new book

The actress and Broadway sensation told ABC News’ Byron Pitts that she drew inspiration from own journals to open up about meeting her birth mom, and the highs and lows of her life and career.

January 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live