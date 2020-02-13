Transcript for Latest in case against TV doctor, girlfriend accused of drugging, raping women

Reporter: Newport beach couple grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend, accused of luring women to their home, drugging and raping them and recording the assaults. Facing life in prison and publicly vilified. I was fired from every job within an hour. No presumption of innocence. Reporter: When suddenly last week the Orange county district attorney announced he would ask a judge to dismiss all the It's like I can breathe again. Still in shock. Reporter: The couple walked into court last Friday, hoping for complete vindication, but after hearing two emotional victim impact statements, one from a woman who alleges she was raped by Robicheaux 11 years ago, saying the man that raped me was in the news for raping others. I didn't stop him when I could. The judge delayed his decisions, asking all parties to prepare briefs. I consider this a huge victory for victims. My heart goes out to grant and sarissa. It's waking up on Christmas morning and seeing that the tree's empty. Reporter: Their future once again uncertain. Just a few years ago, the couple enjoyed an envy-inducing life. Surgeon, makes a lot of firms eyes light up. Reporter: Appeared in a bravo TV episode of "Dating rituals of the American male", and Riley's YouTube page showing their exotic destinations, their world fell apart in September of 2018, when then Orange county district attorney Tony rackauckas announced that a dozen charges had been filed against Robicheaux and Riley. We believe the defendants used their good looks and charm to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey. Reporter: He disclosed that two Jane does had come forward, accusing the pair of drugging and sexually assaulting them. He said they had videos and were looking for more victims. They appeared to be highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent or resist and were barely responsive to the defendants' sexual advances. Based on this evidence, we believe that there might be many unidentified victims out there. Reporter: At the time they were charged, Robicheaux and Riley said they cooperated and passed two polygraph tests, points they emphasized when they sat down with me last week. It's my understanding you turned over all the electronics right away. Yeah, of course. Reporter: Knowing what Nothing to hide. Reporter: The couple has admitted to living a swinger lifestyle but has always maintained they did the no sexually assault anyone. Reporter: How would you describe your lifestyle? Not very uncommon in Orange county. Reporter: You mentioned what you view as false allegations against you, you said even the truth is a bit shocking for your family members to learn. Yeah. I mean, I think my -- I don't -- Grandma. I never intended to talk to my mother about what happens in my bedroom. I think everyone in my family were like, does she like women? Is she gay? Tough conversations to have with your parents. Reporter: As more women started to come forward, though, did you ever think in your own mind, did we cross the line at some point? Never. Absolutely not. Never, never, never, never. Absolutely not. Reporter: They claim they are victims of a political firestorm. In 2018, during a fierce election campaign, the current Orange county district attorney, Todd Spitzer, accused his predecessor of using the case to get attention for his later, rackauckas admitted in deposition in the couple's pending civil case to being influenced by wanting to win. So under oath, Mr. Rackauckas gets asked these questions. Did you think that the publicity may be helpful in your campaign? Yes. And that was the thought. You wanted to help your I assume you wanted to get reelected. Yes. Reporter: Last week, Spitzer disclosed that none of the videos collected had evidence showing anything remotely like what rackauckas had described. It's literally mind-blowing. Because it's 100% contradiction of what my predecessor told you. There is not a single piece of evidence or video or photo that shows an unconscious or incapacitated woman being sexually assaulted. Reporter: Did you ever think, what if one of those women was too inebriated to really give consent? There wasn't ever a question. Never. Never a question. Never a question. People were very actively involved, stimulated. Unconscious woman is not very fun to have a party with. I mean, it's crazy. People are very active, alert and proactive in these videos. Reporter: But rackauckas still alleges the alleged victims' claims have merit. It's not easy for these ladies to come forward and bear their soul about such humiliating things and make their statement to the authorities, and they've done that with the expectation that this case would be, would be prosecuted. The question becomes were they swingers or were they rapists? If they were literally just people out there swinging, people can judge them, but you can't prosecute them. Reporter: As they await their fate, the couple has lived in what they have described as exile. A life that's a far cry from what they once had. Seen here in videos, Robicheaux recorded for ABC news. Another nightmare. You got to take whatever's given to you. You got to learn to love lemonade. I do miss all the patients and all the people I had to care for. Reporter: Robicheaux had been a successful orthopedic surgeon seen near a YouTube video promoting his practice. His license now suspended. Medicine was my life. It's a lifestyle. And I loved what I did. Reporter: How does that actually work? Do you reapply for this medical license? Can it be reissued to you? I'm just trying to figure out this rollercoaster, to get off of it. It's out of control, you just got to stop and breathe. Reporter: Robicheaux says they've been afraid for their lives. I feared every time I walked my dog that someone was going to shoot or stab me. Somebody was going to follow through with these threats on me or my family. Reporter: You were getting actual death threats. You couldn't stop it. Reporter: But despite their pleas of innocence, the alleged victims paint an entirely different picture. Another woman describing in a victim impact statement what it felt like to hear the charges would likely be dismissed, writing, I felt victimized all over again. I will now have to pick up the pieces of my life and move on, it will be tough. Those powerful words never heard by Robicheaux, who left the courtroom during the reading. The fact that grant left the room during the victim impact statements, what does that mean? Despicable, despicable. Whether he feels he's innocent or not, these are women that were victimized or at least that felt victimized. In their heart of hearts, they were raped. At this point, the most the alleged victims can really hope for is that the prosecutors will be forced to change their minds. Reporter: The couple will now have to wait until April 3rd for another hearing. But say regardless of the outcome, the damage has been done. They had a successful life. Professionally. And they had a very fulfilling life. And they had relationships and friends. And that's gone. I'll be honest, that I, I did, I thought about suicide. And I thought it was the only way out. That was just make it stop. Reporter: Robicheaux and Riley insist the truth will come out. That's why we're here today. I don't want this to happen to anybody else. It can't. I mean, we had the means. We had the strength, we had the network of people around us. To fight this. Reporter: For "Nightline," kayna wit worth, Los Angeles.

