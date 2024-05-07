Legacy of Little Rock Nine continues with Beyoncé's 'Blackbird' song

Blackbird is a song steeped in symbolism and history, from Beyoncé's latest cover to The Beatles' seminal recording over 50 years ago. The song pays homage to the Little Rock Nine.

May 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live