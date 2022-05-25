Lia Thomas says she’s finally at peace with herself, finding support: Part 2

Thomas said she is still grappling with being one of the most talked about athletes in the country, but has found support with Schuyler Bailar, the first trans-man to compete in any NCAA sport.

