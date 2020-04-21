Transcript for What life is like in Denmark as country begins to ease coronavirus restrictions

Reporter: Back to school. These Danish students are back in class after weeks in lockdown. All laughs. Although it's not exactly back to normal. Does anyone like being back at school? Yes! Reporter: This country is one of the first in europeo begin opening up. For weeks it was on lockdown. More than 300 people died. A month ago we acted quickly and we closed down rapidly. And health care in Denmark is free to all citizens. Which helped us getting the virus under control. And that was the key to flatten the curve. Reporter: The continent slowly crawling back to life. Germany, Italy, and Spain among other countries easg restrictions. But nowhere more so than Denmark. Today on the streets of Copenhagen locals breathing in freedom on an unseasonably warm day. One-on-one businesses like hairdressers and beauty salons are open. So I'll bet you're fully blocked. Yes, I am. Reporter: For Tom his face mask is now as essential as his shears. What other measures do you have to take? We're using all this alcohol to cleaning all the stuff, cleaning the seats and everything. And cleaning around here. And towels, throwing them out. Only used once. Reporter: Only elementary schools have been open. Classrooms often split in two to avoid crowding. 12-year-old LIV is enjoying a whole desk to herself. But it's not easy. Is it hard to keep the rules of social distancing at school? Very much. I've missed my friends and it's hard not to hug my friends very much because I just missed my friends so much. Reporter: Social distancing still in place. And yes, hand washing. At the beginning they were quite good at keeping themselves apart but we must remember these are children. They are magnets. They want to be together. We must remember this is not an event, this is here for a long and we've got to continue this. Reporter: Denmark has been able to do this because they moved fast to lock down. But they're cautious of a second wave. No one has tried this before. So we are moving on very cautious and moving on step by step and making sure that those small steps that we are taking, they are grounded in what our experts are telling us. Reporter: One step at a time for this country. And a glimpse of hope to others, cautiously looking to take their first steps. Our thanks to James.

