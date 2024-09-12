Matthew McConaughey’s Greenlights Grant Initiative mission to make schools safer

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife Camila want to help school districts access federal funds for better security and mental health programs.

September 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live