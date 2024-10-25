Menendez brothers recommended for resentencing

Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón plans to seek a reduced sentence for Lyle and Erik Menendez and, if approved, the Menendez brothers would be eligible for immediate parole.

October 25, 2024

