Here is abcer erielle reshef. Reporter: Last year she was on vacation with her boyfriend when she made a chilling discovery that started with "I need to hear your voice. I need to know if I did it or not. Followed by I'll wait for you. I'll pray for you. And then the message that left her in shock. So I rape you'd. He Kammes to terms that he did do it. When you saw the words come into your in box, what was your first thought? It was a validation. It's not every day someone gets a confession from the person that raped them and that no matter what, I had to pursue it again. What did you do with that information right after you got Immediately, that night sent screen shots to district attorney's office. And I subject lined the email and said "Is this enough evidence?" It's been almost a decade, but she says that night in college is etched in her memory forever. At the time, she says she did everything she could, quickly telling friends and reporting her story to campus and local officials. But charges were never brought against the suspect she named. To have that confession, that really never happens. To have brand-new evidence come years later and crack a case wide open. But eight years later, she is hoping that alleged confession on Facebook will be the missing piece she long waited for. My number one goal is for the prosecutor to press charges finally, and for me to get I want this to go to trial. I want him to be held accountable. She was just completing her first semester at gettysburg college in Pennsylvania. It's hard not to remember what happened on December 14th, 2013, because it's a day that changed my life. With winter break right around the corner, the lacrosse player and her friends were ready to celebrate. We're going out, having a good time, like normal college students do. It was a weekend night, and she says she made her way to a fraternity party. That's where she met a male student she says began paying close attention to her. What do you remember about your interactions? He just kept trying to dance with me. Usually guys get the hint when you turn your head or try to walk away. He wasn't getting the hint. At one point he pushed me up against the wall and tried to kiss me. She says friends started to notice and came to her rescue. Another student at the party said earlier that night she also had an alarming interaction with that same guy. We were playing drinking games together. He seemed fun. And then we started kissing and dancing, and then he grabbed my chest and my crotch and told me he wanted to take me away. And that's when a red flag just flew up in my head. Eventually keeler leaves the party, asking a friend to escort her back to the dorm room, not realizing that same student was following them. He whipped out $20 and said to my friend, let me have her, please, let me have her. What's the next thing you emember? I went to bed. I heard a knock on the door and opened it. And it was the kid. I didn't understand why he was there. I didn't understand why he wouldn't leave. So I text mid friends for help. And then he dead force himself on me and raped me and after he did that, he started crying and said "I'm sorry, I didn't mean to hurt you. I didn't mean to hurt you, did I hurt you?" And I said, "Yes, you hurt me." And then he sprinted out of there. As soon as he left, she says she started texting friends. And I was like I need help. She opened the door and just tears were running down her face, and she looked really upset. That's one of the worst thing I've ever seen in my life. Keeler says after sharing with friends what had happened one of them rushed to seek help. Her voice was shaking. She still had tears in her eyes. She managed to tell me exactly what it is that had happened to He was her resident assistant who lived down the hall. He says she eventually agreed to go and report this to campus public safety and then to the local police. She even submitted a rape kit. She took pretty much every step that she could. I don't know what else could have been done at that moment. In a statement, gettysburg college told ABC we applaud our former student's bravery in continuing to bring these issues to light, adding we will continue to prioritize our efforts around sexual assault awareness. We know this work is ongoing and far from complete. I am still trying to imagine she is still having to go through this. She is having to put herself at the forefront and essentially be an advocate for herself. The Shannon who I knew in that semester was not the Shannon I met in the first semester. I didn't want to be known as the girl that got raped. How did the college's public safety department handle your claims? They immediately contacted the witnesses, and then as soon as they started investigating and reached out to the perpetrator, he -- he dropped out of school. A gettysburg college investigative report obtained by ABC news sites a written statement from him at the time with a general denial that he engaged in any actionable misconduct. The alleged suspect did not respond to ABC news for comment. ABC news is not identifying him since he has not been charged. Keeler says despite her full cooperation with authorities, the district attorney at the time SHAWN Wagner declined to bring charges, saying the case would be hard to prosecute. And I said why? What do you mean you're not going to have evidence? And the district attorney at the time said when alcohol is involved, it's really difficult to prove that a sexual assault occurred. I feel as if this was the most perfect case in which the student survivor should have received justice. The executive director of the advocacy group end rape on campus. Unfortunately, this is something that we see happen commonly across student survivors who are seeking justice. It's a form of institutional btrayal that they're enduring. That institutional betrayal had devastating ripple effects across keeler's friend group. You had your own experience with rape. Why didn't you go to campus police? After having witnesses, a rape test kit, textual evidence, and nothing happened, I thought why should I put myself through this? What do you think it will take for women who have been victimized to get justice? A change in the system where you don't feel like they already don't believe you before you come in for your interview. When it comes to sexual assaults or intimate partner violence, it's not as simple as going and reporting it. There is actually so much pressure that needs to be done from the community at large for our lawmakers and our law enforcers to be taking these crimes seriously. ABC news reached out to the former prosecutor in keeler's case who is now a county judge. He declined to comment. But with this alleged confession via Facebook messenger, keeler says she feels renewed hope. In a statement to ABC news, the Adams county district attorney's office writing that the allegations are currently under active investigation as a result of new evidence. Law enforcers or prosecutors never prosecuted this individual. And they don't need more evidence to open up this case. But they have new evidence that certainly justifies it. Has the statute of limitations expired for this criminal case? We're within the statute of limitations for the criminal case, but I'm worried. The district attorney is sitting on a confession. How long does it take to make a decision to bring a charge? Why is this case particularly important to you? I think there has been a loft criticism in the criminal justice system for several decades now about failing rape victims, and I'm bluntly tired, I'm tired of that narrative. When I see cases like Shannon's that are so strong and I see a survivor like Shannon who is ready to put it all on the line, no matter what that takes from her, it really inspires me to push because my hope is there will eventually be a breakthrough that will eventually have prosecutors that care about victims. It's been eight years since this alleged incident. Did you imagine yourself in this spot speaking out? I wanted to. I was scared that people wouldn't believe me, that it would hurt my career, scared it would define me. There will be millions of women watching your story. What is your message to them? You're not alone. We together can help positively impact the broken system. Our thanks to erielle.

