Transcript for In Michigan, governor and some workers battle over strict COVID-19 stay-at-home order

easing their restrictions. Caught in the middle are, Gretchen Whitmer's state still in the clutches of covid-19. I thought I'd check in and see how you're doing. Reporter: Today she's making calls across the state, trying to ease uncertainty. I know this is a tough time especially in the restaurant industry. Reporter: Only 14 months into her first term, now this democratic firebrand is staring down a crisis that could help propel her all the way to the vice presidency or drive a deeper wedge into her already-divided state. These are powers I never imagined I'd have to use as governor, and yet we've had to execute some really tough decisions. Reporter: The lifelong michigander has ascended to her job, prosecutor and legislator, she won the gubernatorial race by almost 10 percentage points. She's now one of the most controversial governors, earning her own moniker from the Don't call the woman in Michigan. I have a job to do. I'm Democrat, I'm proud to be a Democrat, but I'm the governor of Michigan, almost 10 million people in this state, whether they voted for me or not, their lives matter to me. Reporter: Tonight a look at Michigan, auto workers and a vulnerable community playing some of the highest toll in this pandemic. In late February, before Michigan confirmed any cases, she activated the state's emergency response center. I've signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency. Reporter: 11 days later, the state confirmed its first two cases. The governor launched one of the most robust responses, shutting down schools and issuing a state-wide stay-at-home order. Why lead in that way to have such a muscular response, when other governors have made different decisions? Well, Michigan has the tenth largest population. We currently still have the third largest number of deaths from covid-19. Our hospitals were at capacity just days into it. The trajectory we were on says we have had about 200,000 people need to be hospitalized right now. Now it's about 4,000. And so, these actions have Reporter: What do you make of the trump administration's response to this pandemic? I said early on that I think that we should have a national strategy. I know that that was something that got the attention of my critics and that that was something that they latched onto. But I didn't say something that other governors haven't said, too. Reporter: Her criticism has been returned by the president. And by some of her own constituents. Earlier this month, operation gridlock, a protest that was in part organized by the Michigan conservative coalition, drew thousands to the capital residents defying the stay-at-home order. It's time for the state to be opened up. We're tired of not being able to buy the things we need, go to the hairdressers, get our hair done, it's time to open up. The call was to stay in their cars. If they had done that, it wouldn't have been so concerning. But they congregated without masks, they flew confederate flags which is not something you see often. Open-carry advocates were out this was more of a political rally than it was a statement of the stay home order. I was there for six and a half hours. It wasn't a trump rally, as she likes to say. Reporter: Rich Kowalski drove nearly a hundred miles to join the demonstration. A contractor who had to lay off a quarter of his employees. I never protested anything in my life. But I feel that I was and I am being punished to a certain extent and I have no control over that. I can't go to work. I can't practice my trade. I can't make any money to support my family. Reporter: He says he's applied for ppp and for loans but has yet to get an answer and for the first time filed for This hurts me, it pain might to apply for unemployment for $160. What can I do with $160? I can barely pay my phone bill that. Reporter: He stopped taking a salary to keep his business afloat. He understands the need to stop the deadly virus but not how the directive was implemented. People, if they're told what to do and how serious it is, I believe they would follow the guidelines, but a blanket closure, it's going to hurt our economy. Reporter: His thoughts on the governor's policies are echoed in pockets across the state. All the way in Kalamazoo. I thought they were horrible. I think she's ruining our state. Why do we have to kill the economy to save lives. Reporter: Uncle and nephew, both named Fred run this dairy farm and 70% of the cases have been in three counties. I feel for the Detroit area, Chicago, the big-city area, but if you look at the conson administration areas, they're all around the big city. I think it's very, very wrong for our governor to limit the rest of the state the way it is. Reporter: Here in the eastern part of Michigan, farming is all these men have ever known. My grandpa bought this farm back in 1917. It has been in the family ever since. Reporter: All across the country, the dairy business has been in flux. Many of these farmers' products end up as milk in your coffee or cheese on your pizza. The food service industry has been shut down. Their milk has had no place to go. To get it bottled is a big issue. When 70% of the milk product that we produce as farmers goes into food service agencies, all of a sudden this processing facility cannot handle the bottling department of it. Reporter: With nowhere for the milk to go, farmers across the nation have had to take the devastating step of dumping their dairy. They haven't had to dump yet, but still their profits have been slashed almost in half. This has had a huge effect on if you could somehow put the cows into an idle mode for a while, that would be great. But it doesn't work that way. We thank our farmers for being a critical part of our food supply. And yet, right now in Kalamazoo, we're watching numbers that are concerning. If we have a growth in Kalamazoo or a rural part of Michigan we won't have the kind of hospital systems that can meet a need that a community that is growing out of control. Covid-19 doesn't recognize county line. Reporter: In Detroit, the epicenter of this state's outbreak, state representative Tyrone Carter knows that all too well. There was a fight. And she took a blanket and threw it over the entire state to try to smother this fire. Reporter: Just half sitting down. Can you wait just a moment. Reporter: Some business to attend to. A house vote on the state's republican-controlled legislature. To challenge governor Whitmer's emergency powers. In which way did you go, if I may ask? No. I think she's done a phenomenal job. Reporter: A survivor of covid-19 himself he stands by the governor's forceful orders. It's impacting certain areas more than others. So, hmm, it's a geographical, it's an ethnic issue. When 14% of our population is African-American, and yet 40% of our deaths are African-American michiganders, it shows you that we have a real racial problem in our state, and that Michigan is not unique from the other states in the United States of America. Reporter: The industrial giants of the state, auto makers, not immune, as the case count rose in March, the humming on the factory line of the big three silenced. It is 6:35. And I just pulled into the parking lot at work. Reporter: But two weeks later, a fraction of workers at four plants around Detroit returned. Good morning from Flint rock assembly. Reporter: No longer to make mustangs but ventilators, masks and face shields. Got to stand on the X. When it's your turn you walk forward. Reporter: This has been a second home for Cindy parkhearst since it opened. But now comes with new requirements. Good morning dayman. Remove your glasses, get a temperature scan. You're good. Thank you. Grab a face mask. Reporter: These 600 or so ah toe workers the first to experience uneasiness. Nobody wants to get sick. Nobody wants to expose their family members and loved ones, so we have a lot to adjust to. Reporter: The pandemic and jobs looming especially as the presidential election comes. You are on the short list as Joe Biden's running mate. All I'm focussed on is trying to get through this global pandemic that has ravished my state. And I am appreciative of the fact that he's called to check in, asked thoughtful questions, giving me counseling, and that's the extent of our conversations. Reporter: I ask this respectively as someone who's been rumored to be on the short list of vice presidential candidates. The senate office has raised allegations of sexual assaults from 30 years ago. I know women should be able to tell their stories. I know as a survivor myself those two things are important to me personally, and I think important to women everywhere and important to our country. I'll add that, in doing that investigation, it has appeared as though there's not been, you know, much beyond that to the story, and I would just say that the Joe Biden that I know, these stories are inconsistent with what I know and seen. Reporter: Biden firmly believes that women have a right to be heard. What is clear about this claim, it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen. Whether or not governor Whitmer ends up on the ticket this fall remains to be seen, but as the governor of a swing state that will be cruise in the presidential election, the profile and scrutiny on her will continue to grow. I'm doing everything I can to do right by the people of Michigan, to save lives from covid-19. And that's why I've implored everyone to remember we are not one another's enemies. The enemy is a virus, and it doesn't distinguish by people based on political parties.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.