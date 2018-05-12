-
Now Playing: Over 1.5 million people flee Venezuela, a country in crisis
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's considering military response in Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Millions leave Venezuela to keep their families alive: Part 1
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush: An intimate look at the life of a president
-
Now Playing: Three years after Sandra Bland's death, questions still swirl around her case
-
Now Playing: The life and legacy of George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: George H. W. Bush reflects on the strength drawn from family
-
Now Playing: Bush family speaks out after the death of their patriarch
-
Now Playing: New documents show what Chris Watts did after murdering pregnant wife, kids
-
Now Playing: Reuben Foster's signing opens debate on NFL's handling of domestic violence cases
-
Now Playing: Swedish model accused of 'blackfishing' reopens debate on race and appropriation
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump responds to personal email use questions, border crisis and her father
-
Now Playing: N.D.'s Native Americans say new law blocks many of their population's right to vote
-
Now Playing: The mystery surrounding the Lion Air jet crash
-
Now Playing: Steve Carell, Timothee Chalamet on true story of family struggling with addiction
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin arrested for assault in New York City
-
Now Playing: Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams make final push in tight Georgia governor's race
-
Now Playing: In Wisconsin, farmers struggling to make ends meet may play vital role in midterms
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders on what it'll take for a 'blue wave' to hit Congress
-
Now Playing: Attacking the vote: how American votes can be 'hacked'