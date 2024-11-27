'Moana 2' trailer breaks Disney views record

With 178 million views in 24 hours, the "Moana 2" trailer became the most-watched trailer for a Disney movie ever.

November 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live