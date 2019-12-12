Mother's search for missing son has led to a movement in Mexico: Part 1

Lucy Diaz has organized a group of mothers in Veracruz who've taken it upon themselves to explore the state's mass graves in search of their missing children after local authorities failed to do so.
11:40 | 12/12/19

Transcript for Mother's search for missing son has led to a movement in Mexico: Part 1

