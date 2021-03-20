Transcript for Neighbors across the US are standing strong against anti-Asian American bias

The problem that we saw was so many of our elders being violently attacked for no reason. When I heard about the attacks happening in the Asian community, I immediately knew how it must be or how it must feel for many of them. Reporter: Another man knocked to the ground in broad daylight. Linking through social media. Complete strangers that had a common goal to protect the elderly in chinatown. Anyone can request a chaperone. It doesn't have to be an elderly individual, they don't have to be Asian. Since we've launched, we've had about 900 people sign up to volunteer. And since Atlanta, we've had 300 people sign up in a week. I'm actually fourth generation Chinese American. So my grandparents were actually born in the U.S. That's why it's so hard for me to seelderly egly asiansc[ being harmed. It doesn't matter if your family came here ten generations ago or one generation ago, we're all fighting for the same dream. Underlying foundation of everything we do is empathy and compassion. The whole vision is to spur everyone to step up and step out and look out for fellow new yorkers. We have ethnic speakers on all our team. For someone like myself who can't speak the language, I look at body language, smiles, they know what we're doing. It's a geat felling. We hope to live in a world devoid of racism. A world where not one human is treated as less. We need everyone involved. We need all hand on deck. I have a lot of hope to create a better place. Please, we need you.

