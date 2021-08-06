Newborn Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is latest addition to royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their daughter and second child on Friday. She is named for her great-grandmother the Queen and Harry’s mother Diana.
06/08/21

