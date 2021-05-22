Transcript for Oprah, Prince Harry on importance of mental health, their work helping others: Part 2

All over the world people are in some kinds of mental psychological. And emotional pain oh personnel teaming up with Prince Harry. To pull back the curtain on mental health there is no shame and mess. And I she can use any part of my own experience that might assist to help other people proof. How similar. Issues some of Truman's creating care did an intimate conversations with celebrities have been through it and keep going home and every day people. Discussing the power of emotional well being. The best that we can do or do flexibly. It's contingent won't show stories this early if Wilson can borrow. Oprah storytelling it's true people. Feeling comfortable in there's something about you my friend. It's a comfort zone why is that so important for people to have this. This form to be able to share their stories to know that they're not alone. Well one of the things that. Prince Harry and I wanted. Was to have people understand that mental wellness mental fitness is a spectrum. And that we're all on the spectrum in the United States specifically one out of five people admit to some. Kind of mental health struggled so that means that everybody either east or knows somebody who is going through something so I know that. One of the lessons of 25 years of listening to people's stories is that everybody wants to be heard they want to be seen they want to know that the matter. The duo. 8000. Terry turned it is no Torre settled. I was under the nose cones of Mullen and oh yeah. And we even though it's very every time or promoted him from. Students already burned to from wolves are left in this series is you're talking outside about my upbringing. You know being raised in rural Mississippi when an outhouse and carriers like well. Well I wasn't born when an outhouse. Literally born in a castle and we were able to find a common bond with our separate stories. To share. In such a way that allows people to see themselves deals is that don't how many. Open conversation. And Vincent you fumble and shown to strengthen border Valenti I'm in Julie and so encourage others to come forward celebrating the statement also had changed his own decisions are good once we realized that we all in this together. If we're gonna go together. The British EO William hills are hills. And it Prince Harry who's been a champion of mental health for several years opening up about his own journey. Including the passing of his mother Princess Diana they were twelve years old at the time. You didn't process it that other soon. I didn't know your mother. We were able to show our grief. And you because of the position that you were in were not able to process that part of your life. There are slow and Madden people of all ages. They need to heal and that also were off one reason or another unable huge fuel old baby on whether they need to heal. Four years ago. Only after meeting mag DG news starts. The process of trying to figure it out you hadn't tracked before there. I'd quickly established if this relationship was was gonna work but aren't gonna have to. Deal with might cost. If we hold loans increased shipment does so. Owns and here's management laws. I was Bullard loans from the spurs us the trauma of losing a parent something Zack William's son of the late Robin Williams also shares in the project site. Story is atrocities or who and what happened with him that his age and swap and so Jim huge in my age. It's remarkably similar was one thing that he says. A follow conversation which was. Is so there's others has helped shield him. I think it was a really she Margaret Fuller for myself and czar we're gonna separate cool. Trusted or what this is if it is true and ordered her annual renewal in two career is intrusive means Olson entered his games below. Creations some things to watch other people hue is orange heating process I think not compassionate element of the unit but also sees someone else's shoes and humans are somehow it's an open question and recessed. Is our CD critical I think lots of people have been through. Greek particularly this year. Have lost parents some people both parents due to call it lost relatives lost friends and and have not been able to grieve properly so I think. Sharing someone like Harry talk about it or hearing other people share how. Their inability to. Really. Stepped into the moment and do the grieving airwaves that could be helpful to them at the time. Allows other people to see themselves. Then Terry can you talk a little bit a more about how the pandemic has had an effect. Our big blue believed I didn't really know how to ensure that experience we've we've experienced something similar albeit in different. Prospects in different locations around the world. I think whereas you revert motions with a flexible flow situation to be getting in the Honda make. And was more sober physical it's not an emotional pleas were removed and just do although the craziness and hectic lives in the dizziness of of of life. I'm real salt in your room by herself. Would you Obama we've indicated. We L'Oreal kids let me but housing profound effect on every single person we've all felt things that we probably never thought a fool. I'm not certain he says we should avoid talking about the who's a reasonable tone hopeful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.