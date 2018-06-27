One of the original rainbow pride flag makers on helping to create the iconic symbol

More
"It wasn't like we thought, 'This is going to be used for years,'" said Lynn Segerblom. "We were just trying to make something beautiful."
1:23 | 06/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for One of the original rainbow pride flag makers on helping to create the iconic symbol

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56205432,"title":"One of the original rainbow pride flag makers on helping to create the iconic symbol","duration":"1:23","description":"\"It wasn't like we thought, 'This is going to be used for years,'\" said Lynn Segerblom. \"We were just trying to make something beautiful.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/original-rainbow-pride-flag-makers-helping-create-iconic-56205432","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.