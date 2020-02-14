Transcript for 'After Parkland' chronicles life of families in wake of deadly school shooting

This week, young people storming majority leader Mitch Mcconnell's office demanding action on gun violence. There are laws currently waiting on that desk in that room that will save lives. Enough is enough. This is not about any partisanship. Those cries of frustration still heard in the nation's capital two years after the deadly school shooting in parkland, Florida. President trump meeting with some of the parkland families on Tuesday to unveil a new government website dedicated to safer schools. This is a great first step. It's a clearing house for school safety, to empower districts. But that meeting sparking controversy with those parents not invited including Fred Guttenberg who lost his daughter Jaime. So long as I am president I will always protect your second amendment right to keep and bear arms. In reaffirming our heritage as a free make, we must remember that America -- He was escorted out of the state of the union after an outburst last week. A reminder that for many the wounds from Valentine's day 2018 are still raw. So right now, we're at the school. An active shooter. It's 2:52. I heard gun -- I heard one gun shot. We thought it was a drill initially, but it's not. Hopefully I live through this. I heard the first shots. First seven or eight and then the fire drill went off and just heard more and more and more. In six minutes and 20 seconds, a gunman stole 17 lives, three faculty members and fourteen students. Niver again, never again! In its wake, a steady drum beat, demanding change. Your comments this week and those of our president have been incredibly weak. Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job. Those stories of activism and healing now chronicled in a film, "After parkland" produced by ABC documentaries. I'm here marching for my boyfriend Joaquin Oliver. There is a referee in Washington making calls for another team. For money. When politicians send their thoughts and prayers with no action, we say no more! Students like David hogg, who became the public face of the never again movement, in quiet moments rarely seen, like on the morning of the first day back at school after the shooting. The other reason why I went out and spoke out so much was because of my sister. She had four of her very good friends die. And I couldn't stand to -- to hear her cry so much, and know that I couldn't do anything that would bring her friends back. Capturing private grieving before public statements like on the morning of the national school walkout. We're doing a walkout today for really, eliena, one of my friends that was lost. Brook Harrison a freshman in the classroom that was attacked speaking candidly about the every day reminders. Sometimes it feels like I'm glad to be back. I'm glad that I can move on with my life. That I get to go back to school and see my friends. Because I know a lot of people don't have the opportunity. And other times it just kind of feels like a ghost town. Because I remember the people that used to go here, and they're not there anymore. Reporter: The film's focus, how a family and community responds in the wake of the unthinkable. Told through the stories of survivors, like the family and friends of Joaquin Oliver. I like to use the present, okay? I don't like to say Joaquin was. Joaquin is a great dude. I never thought I was cool until I met Joaquin. I feel like he did that for a lot of people. He kind of taught everyone how to love themselves, because he was so comfortable in his own skin. He was just glowing all the time, everyone wanted to be just like him, you know? We just, like, clicked right away, like kind of corny, like love at first sight, but I swear. I swear. Joaquin showed up, and he sat in front of me. I just remember being so nervous. To be so close to him, touching his face was like oh, my gosh. And I just remember, like, melting immediately, because anyone who sees that video sees the way he looked at me. It was like unreal, you know? Reporter: Joaquin's basketball team finding their footing in a new normal, taking the court in honor of their fallen player. The first time I had been on a team where I knew everyone. That's what Joaquin was going for. I try to play good and play as hard as I can, because he gave it good, always. She was daddy's princess. Reporter: The film also follows the loved ones of meadow Pollack. Her father was driven to fight for school safety after her death. My daughter's on my shoulder all day long, telling me never to quit. We're going to fix it. We're going to fix it for these people. I focus all my energy on what I can do to prevent things from happening like this again. Hey, everybody, girls, look at me, big smile. That's less painful than thinking about my daughter all the time and what could have been. Reporter: Teenage rites of passage, overshadowed by profound loss. It's not too tight? You're sure I'm not choking you? Like high school prom -- These little white ones are from the first bouquet of flowers that Joaquin ever bought me. He showed up at my door, after I got my wisdom teeth taken out. And he was just sitting there on my steps with them in his hands. It was really cute. And graduation -- Accepting for Joaquin Oliver, his mom, Patricia. After his daughter's death, Andrew Pollack set out to build a playground in his her honor. He has since left parkland and travels the nation speaking out about school safety. But last month returned. As princess meadow's play ground opened. Manuel Oliver has formed a nonprofit change the reffusing art and activism with walls of demand. Every "60 minutes," a mother, a father, a wife, suffer what we are suffering now. Performing in a one-man show entitled "Guac: My son, my hero." And for the students, navigating a delicate balance between activism, exams and being teenagers. But always carrying with them, the ones lost that day. "After parkland" starts streaming exclusively on hulu Wednesday and beginning February 25th will be available for digital rental and purchase on kinonow.com. Up next, how teen heroes are

