For the past 5 years, feral hogs are overwhelming America’s Texas farmlands

The population for feral hogs has grown exponentially and they can be found in at least 35 states. Farmers are fending off the explosive number of feral hogs from destroying their crops.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live