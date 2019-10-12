-
Now Playing: Man who championed Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS has died
-
Now Playing: How the ice bucket challenge led to advances in ALS treatment: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Pete Frates, who helped launch ALS ice bucket challenge, dies at 34: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Huge sneaker convention comes to LA
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Adam Sandler reflects on the Oscar buzz surrounding his latest film
-
Now Playing: White Castle issues recall for frozen burgers
-
Now Playing: 2 snowmobilers caught by avalanche in Utah
-
Now Playing: Man rescued after falling into abandoned well
-
Now Playing: Animal sanctuary founder injured by 2 bengal tigers she raised
-
Now Playing: Probe continues into deadly shootings at Pensacola naval base
-
Now Playing: Storms barrels across US, stretch from Texas to New England
-
Now Playing: Republicans accuse Democrats of rushing impeachment process
-
Now Playing: No evidence of witch hunt against Trump: DOJ inspector general
-
Now Playing: Sister raises five siblings alone after parents’ death
-
Now Playing: Grenade found in dresser donated to thrift store
-
Now Playing: Police horse browses the aisles of PetSmart
-
Now Playing: The lawyer is ‘badgering the witness’: Congressman
-
Now Playing: Man torches patrol car
-
Now Playing: Strong jobs report benefiting Trump?