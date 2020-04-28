Transcript for Philadelphia nurse shares emotional last moments with COVID-19 patient

We've heard stories of health care workers on the front lines not only caring for their patients but now taking on a new role, consoling families as they say good-bye to loved ones. A reality that Meredith borzata faced helping one daughter say farewell to her mother. Describing the emotional moment on her Facebook page writing "Listening to the love in her daughter's voice was the most beautiful and heartbreaking experience. I could not hold back the tears. I silently promised that I would care for this woman as if she were my own mother. I am so sorry we can't save everyone." Earlier today I spoke to Meredith about that life-changing experience. You shared a very moving experience that you had with a covid patient on Facebook over the weekend. Can you tell us what happened? I was working on Saturday and I had a patient. She was elderly. She could no longer even open her eyes. She was so physically exhausted we were unable to get her oxygen levels down. And her daughters asked if we could call from the room. And so I did. It was the only thing I could do for them. She was able to speak a little bit at that time. But I knew that she would probably not leave the hospital. Her prognosis was poor at that and essentially, the family was saying good-bye. And so what's that like, witnessing those moments where a family is cut off from their loved ones unable to provide comfort in those incredibly painful moments? And here you are having to fill that breach and be that conduit. It's not something that we really should be a part of. That should be something that they can do privately. But unfortunately, they can't now. And it's just so cruel and so unfair to these patients and their families but it's what has to be done. It took my breath away. There's an E.R. Doctor in new York who reportedly died by suicide. And her father was quoted in the "New York Times" as saying that his daughter described devastating scenes of the toll the coronavirus takes on patients. Tell me not just about the physical toll but the emotional toll that these days after days after days of being on a covid ward does to folks. It is emotionally and mentally just draining. You know a lot of these patients are not going to get out of there. They're just not. And you go in to work thinking you're going to make a difference. Sometimes there's just nothing you can do. It's really frustrating and it's very, very heartbreaking. You know, because we're the only ones that they can see. They can see us. We have on masks. We have on face shields. They can't see anything of us. So it must be terrifying to them and that just starts to wear on them. So what's going through your mind at the end of a shift? I worry about tomorrow length day I wake up with a fever, that tomorrow will be the day that I start coughing. But it's my job. This is what we signed up for. Reporter: And what about the nightly 7:00 cheers and the constant shoutouts from celebrities and television I mean, do you feel the love that the world seems to be directing at first responders right now? I do. And honestly I can say that without the words of encouragement I think I would be in a different place mentally. I think it's amazing how people are trying to come together for all these essential workers that are involved. I can only speak for myself, but I know that I don't need thanks but I really appreciate it. Our thanks to Meredith. And we want to thank all the doctors and nurse on the front lines.

