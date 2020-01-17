Transcript for Prince Harry steps out for 1st royal engagement since bombshell announcement

Reporter: By all appearances it looks just like another one of the countless public engagements prince Harry makes. But this one his first official outing since the royal crisis. Prince Harry's calm demeanor in contrast to the chaos surrounding him. Smiling and posing with young rugby players from a local school. Even joking with the children. Using the opportunity to launch a new initiative on one of his closest causes, mental health and the rugby community. The perception of rugby league that is you need to be tough, you can't show your feelings, that you have to grin and bear it. But something like the mental fitness charter will help us make real progress. Reporter: His wife Meghan focusing on one of her key issues, female empowerment, with a visit to a woman's center in Vancouver this weekend. She didn't talk about her life as a royal. Her interest was very much focused on the women. Reporter: Posing with the charity justice for girls which aims to promote social justice for teenage girls living in poverty. Both appearances fueling public speculation how their royal roles will evolve. Is this the end of their official duties and the beginning of a less public life? I think it's pretty Progressive of them. I think it's very modern. And I think it's pretty brave that they want a different life for themselves. I think it's great. They seem a lot happier being so maybe it will be better for Reporter: It's been one week since the bombshell news that the Sussex Royals would be taking on Progressive new roles and stepping back as senior members of the royal family. What followed was an emergency royal summit with the queen, prince Charles and his sons, Harry and William, discussing future roles for Harry and William. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family." The future is very difficult to predict, because right now we don't really know what it is they want. They've told us that they want to support the queen, but they want to be financially independent. Their future is very much in their hands. Reporter: The couple also expressed a desire to spend time away from the uk and the British tabloids. The constant battle with the press a recurring issue ever since Meghan was introduced as Harry's girlfriend. Much of the coverage from the tabloids had racial overtones. People of color and black people know exactly why Meghan is leaving. And when they're pushed on that they're told they are race baiting and it's extremely frustrating. Reporter: Recently "The sun" coining the term megxit. It puts all the exit and the blame on Meghan. It also takes agency away from Harry. Reporter: Plans to spend more time in Canada has generally been met with enthusiasm. One of Canada's biggest newspapers "The globe and mail" harsh, "Canada is not a halfway house for anyone looking to get out of Britain while remaining a this Instagram story the couple posted fueling the next round of speculation. The song in the video is the stone roses hit "This is the one." There's a lyric about leaving the uk for a month of Sundays, perhaps a not so subtle reminder that Harry and Meghan are breaking away. For "Nightline" I'm James Longman in London.

