Once ravaged, Black-owned businesses are making a comeback and hoping to build wealth

Josephine Bolling McCall says her father was killed by white men in 1947 because they envied his success. In Virginia, the Jackson Ward Collective is helping Black business owners find resources.
10:09 | 03/02/21

Once ravaged, Black-owned businesses are making a comeback and hoping to build wealth

