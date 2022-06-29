Real Housewife Garcelle Beauvais defends son against racist comments

The biracial son of Garcelle Beauvais, the first Black woman on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, says he’s been receiving racist comments online.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live