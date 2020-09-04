Remembering 'Good Morning America' camera operator Tony Greer

Greer worked on the "GMA" team for more than six years before he died from complications due to COVID-19.
0:51 | 04/09/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering 'Good Morning America' camera operator Tony Greer
And covid-19 has touched and torn so many families across our country. Now it has darkened our doors here at ABC news. Tony Greer, a studio camera operator for six years at gma has died from complications of covid-19. A lover of music, his family, mom Fannie, sister Janet, brother Kevin. Robin. Tony, lighting up the room and all those who walked through the studio doors, he was 62. It was Dr. Seuss who said don't just cry because it's over, smile because it happened. Because Tony Greer and so many good souls across our country happened, amidst the tears, there will be reasons to smile for eternity.

