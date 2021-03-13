Royal family faces racial reckoning after bombshell interview: Part 2

More
Many hoped the first nonwhite member of the royal family would help usher in a new era of diversity, reflecting the commonwealth. Was the family ready for change?
5:41 | 03/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Royal family faces racial reckoning after bombshell interview: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:41","description":"Many hoped the first nonwhite member of the royal family would help usher in a new era of diversity, reflecting the commonwealth. Was the family ready for change?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"76433838","title":"Royal family faces racial reckoning after bombshell interview: Part 2","url":"/Nightline/video/royal-family-faces-racial-reckoning-bombshell-interview-part-76433838"}