Transcript for Sculpture dedicated to trans, gender non-conforming communities unveiled in NYC

A new sculpture has taken flight in New York City. Visual artist, the husband of Sam champion, created a 10-foot-high butterfly in celebration of the transgender and gender non-conforming community. I made it after someone else will live or die, fighting for the dreams or for the dreams of others. This one is named after a 42-year-old transgender woman murdered in Brazil. I want to give wings to the people, wings to the imagination. November is transgender awareness month. That, just one message of hope. It was Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. Who said we must never lose infinite hope.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.