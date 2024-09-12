Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sued for sexual assault by Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces additional allegations of sexual abuse in a new lawsuit filed by Danity Kane alum Dawn Richard. A lawyer for Combs denies the allegations in Richard's lawsuit.

September 12, 2024

