Transcript for Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short talk mixing crime and comedy

I was looking for something. And this was just such a wonderful surprise. Hey! Come over! She's a recording artist, a film actress, an animated movie voice. Host of a cooking show. And more. At 29, Selena Gomez is a proven multi-talented marvel. With 250 million Instagram followers, a loyal fan base inspired by her courageous example as she's navigated an array of personal challenges. You have fans that are grateful for everything you've shared with them and I'm sure convey that to you as they meet you as well, right? I am very, very lucky. I feel I've gotten the opportunity to grow up with my audience. So it's been really fun to just grow up with a whole generation of people. Reporter: It's a generation hat first came to know Selena Gomez on series TV, yet it had been a minute, nearly a decade, since she'd starred on Disney channel's "Wizards of Waverly place." Until television beckoned once more. I was so excited and really anxiety to find something in this space. It had been awhile since I had done TV, and really anything in the acting field. Reporter: Now she's joined with comedy legends Steve martin and martin short for hulu's "Only murders in the building." The three star in the ten-part comic mystery as New York City neighbors and true crime buffs who get their own case to crack and their own podcast to Selena, you have so many places that you can deploy your creativity. So many people eager to collaborate with you. What made this the right decision for you? It was such an instinct connection. And I loved the character. I also am a huge fan of true crime. So it was a no-brainer. I was really excited. Steve, why is true crime so fascinating to so many of us now? Well, I have a couple of - theories. Found someone dead. What? Sounds like they offed themselves. You're kidding me. Can't let anyone in. We can't go to our apartments? One is that true crime usually has a beginning, a middle, and an end. Which a lot of movies and stories, they don't end so -- and I've longed to do, in my movie career, a crime story like that, where you're just compelled by it, you want to know who did it. Oh, you're good. The blending of comedy was and this kind of blends it perfectly. That is a very good line. Badly delivered but a good line. You don't know how many times I said to Marty, "That's what you're going to do?" It's true. Steve has always talked about wishing he could do something that was perceived as a crime, as opposed to what the critics had called some of his work. Ha, that's good. Saw it coming a mile away. Reporter: Gomez got to witness the decades-long chemistry between these close friends, with more than 100 combined years in show business. Their first collaboration came in 1986, "Three amigos." My little buttercup has the sweetest smile Reporter: More recently they fired zingers at each other for a two-man Netflix special. You look like Anderson cooper froze to death on new year's eve. When Marty and I fly together, we save money because Marty fits conveniently in the overhead bin. Great chemistry sometimes is natural and organic. But it is aided and abetted by time. And working with someone. You get looser and looser and looser with each other and more trusting. Steve and I have tremendous trust when we work with each other. Often we'll have lis that -- and say, "You should say this line, it's better for you." How did you fit in with these guys who have 30-plus years of history together? I was a little nervous in the beginning. The first day I shooting I called my mom, I'm so nervous, I'm excited. It was with Steve. I have mapped and have full blueprints of each floor. Oh, you fancy. By the end of the first take I felt so welcome, so comfortable. When we're not shooting, all of our chairs are kind of -- we were at a safe distance, but we were always the three hanging out together. And they just made me laugh. They were so wonderful and great to the crew. I mean, it didn't even feel like work sometimes. There's a scene in the first show which I love, which is I'm speaking to Selena about -- I say to her, "As you know, I am a director by day." And it cuts to her face and you realize she has no idea who I Kind of like real life. Thank you so much. There's a very strong chance the killer is musical superstar sting. The guy from u2? Did these guys talk in a language you sort of had to learn, Selena? Is that how it works? A few moments where it's like -- goes right over my head. But it's okay. I found it comforting. Reporter: Along with the laughter this series is knowing, too, rough with Steve martin's observations on life in a Manhattan apartment complex. I live in one of those buildings. In New York. And I've always thought of it as, it could be a character because there's so many varieties of people who live there. You always have elegant entrances. Then it starts to deteriorate. Reporter: Gomez's Mabel is no ingenue. Along with short's flop-tastic I love satirizing people in show business who feel that their worth is way more than it is. That's always -- right away makes me laugh. Reporter: Steve martin, struggling actor, a one-hit series wonder. Quite a stretch, about an actor who was popular in the '80s. Wow, that's so -- could you relate to that at all? No, I couldn't. Reporter: While it never references the pandemic itself, its aura of loneliness and isolation matches the mood of our era. You know, I think, pandemic or not, it's very possible for three lonely-ish characters to exist in a building and be solitary and be single. And then meet up with a mutual interest. Mutual interest is what really connects disparate people. Like bird watchers, you know? They're all over the map, you know, bird watchers. And we're just crime watchers. Reporter: The story's twists, turns, and torrent of suspects leave room for these crime watchers to connect. In doing so, revealing a new side of Selena Gomez's performing talents as she matches wits and with her costars. We're going to go look for clues, do you want to come? Do I want to break into a dead guy's apartment? Sounds like an afternoon. Selena was trying to figure us out. I still am. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Chris Connelly in los Angeles. Watch "Only murders in the building" on hulu now.

