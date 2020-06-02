Transcript for Senate votes to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment

Reporter: Today in the senate chamber, a historic moment. United States senate was made for moments like this. Reporter: The final vote on Donald Trump's impeachment. I hope we will look back on this vote and say this was the day the fever began to break. This president is such a menace that you must ignore, indeed sacrifice the truth to maintain his favor. Reporter: The world's greatest deliberative body. Not guilty. Not guilty. Not guilty. Reporter: Took just over half an hour to clear president trump of both charges. Final tally on article one that president trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, 52-48. Donald John trump, president of the United States is not guilty as charged in the first article of impeachment. Reporter: That vote almost along straight party lines, with one exception. My faith is at the heart of who I am. Reporter: Mitt Romney of Utah was the lone Republican to defy Mitch Mcconnell. No senator in history has ever voted to convict a president of his own party. Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine. He sounded like a voice from the past. The past of the Republican party. He was their standard bearer it's years ago. It's not that party anymore. Reporter: As Romney told fox News' Chris Wallace, that experience is what gave him courage today. The worst thing that ever happened to me politically was losing the presidency in 2012. I've got, I've got broad enough shoulders to be able to weather personal changes in my, in my career, political or otherwise. But what I don't have is the capacity to ignore my conscience. Reporter: In article two, the charge that president trump obstructed congress by refusing to cooperate in any way with the impeachment inquiry. Not guilty. It's over, America. Reporter: Immediately after the vote, trump, triumphant, retweeted this meme, suggesting he'll be president in perpetuity. That tweet was classic trump. And really, it shows his state of mind, that after being impeached and now acquitted, he's just dancing on the, on the heads of those who tried to get him. Reporter: Trump's lawyer called it a victory for the president, the office of the president and the constitution. We're very pleased with the result. We're glad this is behind us. We're glad this is behind the country. Reporter: But this isn't quite the outcome the white house had hoped for. Because of Mitt Romney, the vote to convict was bipartisan. I feel that moral courage, country before party is a rare commodity these days. Reporter: Red state Democrats, like Doug Jones of Alabama, face significant pressure to vote with Republicans in order to give the president bragging rights. In the end, none of them broke The president's actions demonstrate a belief that he is above the law. That congress has no power whatsoever, in questioning or examining his actions and that all who do so do so at their peril. History, of course, will judge the bigger impact, the bigger meaning of what we saw here today. But in the immediate aftermath of this, what does it look like here as the two parties actually try, potentially, to get anything done. Reporter: Impeachment has turned party lines into battle lines. Cementing the bond between trump and the Republicans in congress, they've cast their lots together. Thank you, Mitch. Reporter: But the bad blood between trump and the Democrats, especially house speaker Nancy Pelosi, is on full display last night at the state of the union. He refused to shake her hand, she tore up his speech as soon as he was finished. I was shocked by that. I did not see it as a demonstration of strong-willed speaker of the house in control of herself. She prides herself on not sinking to his level. And she did. Reporter: With impeachment over, the focus for Democrats is now totally geared to removing trump the old-fashioned way, at the ballot box. Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history of our country. Can the person I'm voting for beat Donald Trump? I believe I can, and I will. We beat Donald Trump not by fighting other Democrats. We beat Donald Trump by pulling this party together. Reporter: Today the candidates were out in force in New Hampshire where next Tuesday's next in the nation primary is more important than it has been in years. ABC's Mary Alice parks is just back from Iowa, about to head off to New Hampshire. This week is jam-packed with political events, between the state of union, the debacle that happened in Iowa, ABC has a debate coming up in new Hampshire, all that taking place around this historic impeachment vote. It's just too much. It's head spinning. We talked to a lot of voters who say they just want to tune it all out. Reporter: After the Iowa caucuses failed to deliver results in a timely fashion, new Hampshire is almost a do-over. The field in New Hampshire still wide open. Pete buttigieg is getting an awful lot of hype. Bernie certainly has, but I'm not sure that he's going to make it to the finals. Biden is really out. My husband really likes klobuchar very much, but she's not done super well. But I think she's a good candidate as well. I'm still plugging for Elizabeth Warren, but I want to hear the Reporter: Party leaders may have kicked a hornet's nest. It could come back to sting them. In is not over yet, but as Mitt Romney said today it's up to a higher court, it's up to the American people to what they think come November. Reporter: Even so, many democratic voters don't fault the impeachment effort. It's not a waste of time. It's never a waste of time to do your job. It could hurt the democratic party, but nonetheless, I think it was the right thing to do. And I think history will prove that. I never have been that you election that was so trying. Ah, disgusting. God. I'll be so glad when it's over with. Reporter: For now, it is over, ending today, not with a bang, but with a whimper. I move that the senate sitting as the court of impeachment on Donald John trump adjourn sine die. Reporter: The question now, did this help or hurt Democrats' chances to remove trump in I'm David Wright for "Nightline," in New York. The president says he will talk about his impeament in the midday address tomorrow.

