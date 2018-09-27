Transcript for A speech therapy session with US's youngest face transplant recipient

And she's doing actually so much fatter pensions when she came home. I certainly hope Paramount right and then squeeze tight. Asses with your lips past business. Knowledge of TT. She is eating again. CE can talk. And communicate. Even though she sells a long way to go she's made so much improvement. Found. We'll do some oral exercises muscle movement for her mouth. And then some speech exercises to help improve articulation accuracy and accountability Meehan big push from both books together. Don't let us. Rock finance. Hunger. It right we'll make. Clear. Again. Right. I. Exact really. Does have some. Blair. Lucky. But the relies instead. Lawton about. Often bat could inject an apartment. And walk. Out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.