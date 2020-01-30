Transcript for Where the survivors of Auschwitz are today: Part 2

Reporter: It is a long and painful journey, 75 years later, but the children of auschwitz, the survivors, believe they have a duty to remind the world how devastating unchecked hate can be. Irene Weiss who made a new life in America, a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, making her way back. We are with them as they board the flight. Enjoy your flight. Thank you. Reporter: Michael Bornstein with the watch his mother gave him. Thank you. Reporter: And Lois, ready too. David Marx, the carpenter from Sherman, coecticut, a father, grandfather and great grandfather, remembering the list of survivors all those years ago. They brought lists from each camp, and they printed it, and they put it out so you should see who survived. Reporter: Now he will see them in person. It's his first trip back. They board the bus in Poland. One hour to auschwitz. 75 years later, they are back. They slowly walk through that gate, and they walk proud. Survivors who have returned with a message. And we see Tova. Tova. Oh, hi. Reporter: And Tova puts to words why they have all come back. That we didn't forget. That I remember the little girl going into the crematorium, and she wouldn't come back, that I played with. Reporter: You remember them. I will remember. That's what it is, we remember. Reporter: And there's David Marx, who has never gone back. But now it's, I'm getting in the fourth quarter of my life. Reporter: He lived in barrack 21 in auschwitz. Years later, he did not tell his own children. They never saw the tattoo. They never saw the tattoo. Reporter: At 91, he now says it's different. They should know what happened. They should know that never again. Reporter: And Tova, who bravely went inside the crematorium. She said, it is important the next generation see this, too. And while inside she offers a prayer for the dead. Pray for the dead. Say a prayer for all these people. Reporter: And then, she family to go in, too. Go all the way. Okay. Until the oven. It's not okay to destroy somebody who doesn't think like you, doesn't look like you, doesn't believe in religion like you. Reporter: Tova's daughter-in-law Sarah when she comes out. Why was it important for Sarah? She's a generation that has to teach her children. She's mother of my grandchildren. Reporter: And Lois, carrying the same message she shares with school children back home. Do not discriminate. Do not look at religion. Do not look at color. Do not look at nationality. Treat everybody the way you want to be treated. And, if you do that, things will be okay. Otherwise, it can happen the same thing as it happened to me. Reporter: Lois is proud of the new life she made in the U.S. She has three children, five grandchildren, 12 great grand children and now a 13th on the way. Hitler destroyed my whole he tried to kill me also. He is dead. And I built a beautiful family. That I'm very proud of. That's my life. Reporter: And like so many of the survivors, Tova says she is here so that the world will not forget. The world needs to know this can't happen. He world needs to know, and to beware of the evil, to stop the evil before it spreads. And this is the end of evil.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.