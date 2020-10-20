Transcript for Suspects in Michigan gov kidnapping plot allegedly trained in rural town: Part 2

And always will be. 40 miles from the governor's mansion in Lansing, munith, Michigan. The neighbor told me had that it's the first turn right before the river. So you can see the river. That's the turn. So we are really close. Two people here, according to law enforcement, were part of this conspiracy to allegedly kidnap assassinate and wreak havoc on the governor. It was here that the suspects lived in this double-wide The neighbors found them annoying and complained that they were shooting handguns and they are ar-15s, that's where they did target practice in the back. All the junk strewn in the backyard, target practice, a lot of signs with private property. And confederate flag hanging in the entry way. Somebody is throwing something at me. Really? Yes. That was somebody there. Somebody was throwing something at me. Somebody threw something at our car as we were driving by. Yeah, I could see him running and throwing something. My heart is now racing. Yep. Thankfully we got away safely, but it's no doubt a sign of the tensions in the area. Nearly three hours away, another small town would also face explosive allegations. This trail right here is where the practice shooting at stuff was conducted. I'm going to take a ride down here and we will see how far I can drive. For nearly 20 years Jim has called this wooded area in Luther, Michigan, home. But what he never knew was that he was living next door to a suspected militant extremist. There were many times that me and my wife would hear gunshots and it sounded like automatic you could hold a trigger and it goes -- and I heard that, and I have is heard explosives going off. He lives lesses than a mile from 25-year-old Ty Garbin, one of those arrested in the plot. Authorities say they did combat drills and refined the plan to kid map the governor here. With this as far as the compound they were shooting at. Look at the back. Look at the targets. This is pretty amazing. Even to merks it's dumb founding. It's dumbfounding to see this. The town was startled awake at 2:30 in the morning by an FBI raid on this property. That night, there were so many helicopters, with spotlight on it. So many cars coming up and down the road. And the cars coming down there, they had blacked out windows and SUVs and stuff like that. And we don't normally see that. So that's not normal here. His adopted hometown, a quiet place to enjoy the outdoors. Now, shattered by an alleged hate group. You said you are not afraid. I'm not afraid. I grew up in the city of Detroit. I'm a little more careful now than what I used to be absolutely. There are a lot of neighbors who told us that they heard munitions go off, handguns as well as explosives. What explains there's this much munitions involved in your client's property? While I may not agree with it and something that I would want to do. It's protected activity under the second amendment. A former FBI agent is defending Garbin, charged with federal crimes and kidnapping. He G not guilty. He comes from a good family, military family, no military history. Is he a threat to the community? No, absolutely not. Your client is accused of not just attending the training drills but of attempting to make an ied. I'm not sure that will be born out by the evidence. I think the person that was making those, they were really fireworks in a balloon was not my client. And if anything, my client took steps to tell them, what are you doing? There's people around here. You need to be safe with this. What really happened here, still a matter of debate. But it seems as the election nears the toxic rhetoric continues to have an impact. Law enforcement has to take seriously preparation for the possibility of armed activity at the polls in a way that could be a very intimidating thing to voters or in the after math of the election, including after a winner is declared. But most locals in the rural slice of Michigan still believe that elections matter and want others to trust in it as well. Just because you don't agree with somebody, then don't vote for them. Don't go plan to kidnap and kill them and done whatever you want to do. That's not the way to do it. Okay. That's not the American way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.