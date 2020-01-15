Transcript for Suzanne Somers on her unconventional approach to aging: ‘I honestly love my age’

Do you feel better now than you ever have? I do feel better now than I ever have. I know who I am. Reporter: Suzanne somers says she is in the prime of her life at age 73. I honestly love my age. I love it. I look forward to next year. As long as I can still wear my high heels and my short skirts. Come and knock on our door Reporter: It's been over 40 years since she burst onto the scene as the blond bombshell from "Three's company." Well, this is typical getting a girl pregnant. Only a man would do a thing like that. Reporter: Somers turned that star-making role as Chrissy snow decades go into a woman empire, becoming an infomercial queen, Vegas headliner, and self-proclaimed expert on alternative medicine. She has written dozens of books on healthy living and aging. Her latest, "A new way to age," is about getting older and feeling better than ever. When I first started writing these books, I could only find 30 doctors in the entire country who were open to and versed in. Now, there are millions. Do you feel -- do you feel that other people, or anybody, can achieve a high quality life as they get older? And I think we get a better version of us. No longer do we have to be the old grandma that they shove us in the corner. Reporter: Somers, known for her short skirts and high heels, posted this topless picture on Instagram to mark her birthday. I want women to know it's not over. And when you think it's over, I just want them to know there are more chapters. I always say, it's the little homey touches that make a home homier. Reporter: Somers was virtually unknown when she landed her character on "Three's company." And I was always really proud of that character because she had a moral code. She wouldn't take your husband or boyfriend. She'd never lie to you. Reporter: The ABC show became a smash hit. She spoke to Barbara Walters in 1979. Do you think of yourself sexy? Yes, my husband tells me all the time and I believe him. Reporter: But somers left the show on bad terms after five seasons. She says she demanded to be paid the same as co-star John Ritter and was rebuffed. I was the first female who asked to be paid parity with men and I got shot down. So who woulda thought that Chrissy snow would. Shes been -- be the feminist. Reporter: Somers was written off the show. I felt sorry for myself maybe for the first time in my life for a year. And then one day I heard a voice. I hear voices. And it said, "Why are you focused on what you don't have? Why don't you focus on what you do have?" And then my voice in my head said, "You have enormous visibility. Everybody in this country knows your name." And I thought, "God, we can do something with that." Reporter: So somers took her talents to Las Vegas. And proudly used her famous face and signature sexy looks to become a savvy marketer. I used to do aerobics till I dropped and then I found thigh master. Reporter: Most famously for the thigh master. The woman who once played a dumb blonde became informercial royalty. It became a phenomena. And we ended up selling over 10 million thigh masters Do you think that being cast a ditzy blonde helped or hurt your career? Ha -- helped. Helped. She was lovable. Everybody could understand her. Men loved her. Women loved her. Reporter: Somers has used that playful persona to make millions. I like having a youthful hairdo. I -- I was -- you know. I was born with this hairdo. Reporter: She insists her vitality, at her age, comes from a non-traditional approach to health and wellness. I was looking at one point at the present paradigm of aging. Decrepit, frail. Cancer, Alzheimer's, heart disease. And I thought, "There's -- there's gotta be a better way." Reporter: As she approached menopause, somers noticed she wasn't feeling like herself. When I reached that age as a woman, when I couldn't sleep, I -- I -- I itched. I didn't feel like having sex. I was, you know, in my middle 40s, and I was feeling terrible. Reporter: So she turned to bioidentical hormone replacement creams, which have not been shown to be safer or more effective than more traditional synthetic hormones. Both of which have positive benefits and risks. My hair got shiny again. My nails got stronger. My skin felt like it was less wrinkled. And that's when I started really getting passionate about looking at other options. Reporter: She says they keep her balanced and boost her sex drive with husband of more than 40 years Alan Hamel. He is also her manager. Let's talk about sex. I don't know how else politely to say this, other than one to two times a day, is that for real? Often. You know, you wake up in the morning -- It's not always -- it's not always two times a day. A Lotta my friends say, "Eh, I'm over that." And I'm thinking, and yeah, if you're in love, and -- and it's such a great way to connect. Reporter: Some of what somers advocates in her books is not backed up by the mainstream medical community. Most controversially, somers decided to forgo chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, opting only for a lumpectomy, radiation, and a drug made from a mistletoe extract. Didn't the safe choice seem like chemotherapy at the time if you? Yes. And it should've probably but it didn't to me. It never felt safe. It still doesn't feel safe. Reporter: Chemotherapy can be a life-saving treatment for millions of people with cancer. Chemotherapy works by killing the cancer, but it also does damage to the entire organism. That's a fact in the world of oncology. But those have to be balanced against each other. Reporter: While somers says she is now cancer free, experts warn that the course of treatment for every patient is different. There are various different types of breast cancer and they all behave differently. And they can behave somewhat differently in each individual person. Reporter: Based on her own experience, somers believes she knows what she is talking about when it comes to women's bodies. You have so many loyal fans and followers. They say, "If it worked for you, it's gotta work for me." Do you fear that sometimes they don't do their own research? I do a lot for them. But everybody is different. Yeah. Everybody's different. All I can do is put it out I feel that by example, others will want what I have. I think we need to caution that being informed and being well read does not equal formal education. Reporter: That is not stopping millions from buying her books. After a lifetime of highs and lows, somers insists she has a lot more living and learning to do. The message is be grateful for the highs and be grateful for the lows 'cause it's in the lows where you learn. When you're down here and you got the blues and nothing's Goin' your way, that's the opportunity right in there. Reporter: The book, "A new way to age" is out now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.