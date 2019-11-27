Transcript for Syrian doctor starts new life as refugee in Turkey: Part 2

Reporter: As another day passes, Dr. Ammani faces her new life. I decided, so my husband, we decided to get married. We did it. And we are good now. Reporter: She is a refugee now, living in Turkey. A far cry from the life she lived as a doctor in a subterranean hospital in her home nation. The war-torn Syria. She managed to escape to nearby idlib and eventually was granted refugee status in Turkey, but not everyone was so lucky. What happened to some of the staff who stayed? Some of them were arrested. One, I know two doctors, one of them now in prison, and other one, they arrested him and when we went. And they killed him in the Reporter: Dr. Ammani, you have seen so much. And you're out, now you're safe. How do you deal with those memories? Yeah. I have lot of memories. Most of them are bad memories. I dream a lot of these things sometimes. I woke up at midnight scaring, because I hear bombing or something like that. And it's very bad situation now in Syria. Too many countries, they want benefits from it. Reporter: President trump made headlines when he announced the troops were pulling out of Syria. Trump would later send several hundred troops back to protect oil reserves. Keep the oil. Reporter: Many experts view the Syrian conflict as a proxy war of sorts, with several nations' interests at play. Russia backing Syria, the U.S. Backing the rebels, while Iran and Turkey, looking to stake their own ground. Turkey currently hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees, 3.6 million. Human rights groups tell us that the Turkish government has been quietly planning to send refugees back to Syria in designated safe Zones. Refugees that live here are already restricted to certain areas and are required to carry special identification. The refugee crisis is most evident in these border towns. They used to be all Turkish. Now many of them are majority Syrian. While the crisis has interrupted education for millions of children here of, just miles from the Syrian border, we met a group whose love of learning is enduring. They used to own a business in Houston but decided to return to his native Syria to start the merim foundation which sponsors this school. We do a holistic approach, meaning we give food, and we give fun, we do support. They're learning math and are happy. That doesn't happen everywhere. Reporter: Dr. Ammani saw little happiness during her time in Syria. The memories still haunt. It's very difficult to work every child I saw, I remembered someone, I remembered how they were suffering. I couldn't start again. It's difficult to see children again. Reporter: I have to ask you, Dr. Ammani, do you want to have children? Of course. Reporter: Despite everything. Despite what you've seen. I wanted that of about. You know children in Syria will die because of bombing, because of starving, because of disease, because of no medicine. I said no, I will not have children all of my life. But yeah, now a child. This is a dream to me. I hope I can get a girl and support her to be strong. Remember her dream is for a Syria where that little girl and all children cannot just exist but live in a free country that's all their own. Reporter: And what will you tell your girl about your country? I will tell my children in the future and all the children I saw about the truth in Syria and about my experience and my medical staff what we work, what we do. They have to know. Reporter: And you'll show them that film? Of course, it's very important to do something like that, to do films, because it will stay, the Assad regime, and they will go. But the truth will stay. Of Our thanks to Martha and our partners in national geographic.

