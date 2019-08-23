Transcript for Taylor Swift says she plans to re-record her previous next work next year

A lover, a creative force, a woman in charge. Her newest video, with a retro feel, dropping just hours ago, burning up the internet. It's a fresh start for the pop princess. For the first time, she'll own her masters. This morn fans were anything but calm as she took the stage in central park. The crowd's energy palpable as they sang along to every lyric. Promise that you'll never find another like me Reporter: From "Me" to "Shake it off." Swifties lined the streets of New York, camping out overnight. One tweeting, feels like one of those nights we won't be sleeping. As they waited, a surprise delivery. Your dad was actually handing out pizza overnight. My dad was handing out pizza, yeah. For my parents, they're like that's my kid, people are waiting on the sidewalk to see her sing. It's really tonishing to us. For over a decade, swift has been music's it-girl, with 10 grammy's, 5 number one hits, and selling more than 50 million copies of her 6 studio albums. But this album, she says, is different. I mean, one thing about this album that's really special to me is that it's the first one that I will own, of my work. Which is a concept that they're very supportive of. Right, right, you know I -- I was going to wait to ask you about that, but since you went there, this is something that is very important to you. And you've also said that you're planning on re-recording some of your music. Is that true? Are you going to do that? Yeah, that's true and it's something that I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again, so -- And you'll do that? I'm very excited about it, because -- Why is it so important to you? Because I just think that -- I think that artists deserve to own their work, I just feel very passionately about that. Last month, the singer made headlines when news broke that her masters had been sold. But it wasn't just the sale that had the 29-year-old upset, it was the buyer, scooter Braun, the high-profile manager, who swift alleges publicly bullied her. Calling it, "My worst case scenario." Braun acquired big machine records, which owns so many of swift's deeply personal recordings, for 300 million dollars. In a passionate and unfiltered tumblr post, swift writing, "My musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it." Cause baby now we got bad blood But to really understand the bad blood, and the reason why she wants control of her music, you need to go back ten years, to this moment at the VMAs just as Taylor was basking in her big win. I'ma let you finish, but beyonc had one of the best videos of all time! And with 15 words, a celebrity feud was born. In 2016, Kanye releases the song "Famous," calling her out. I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex why I made that famous Kanye's wife, Kim, posts this video to Snapchat, insinuating that Taylor had agreed to the lyrics. "Yeah, I mean, go with whatever line you think is better." Swift fired back on Instagram writing, "I was never given the full story, or played any part of the song." Scooter Braun was representing Kanye at the time and then appeared with him in this picture, which Taylor says was taunting her. Swift, referring to this photo of Braun, west and Bieber that the "Sorry" singer posted back in 2016 with the caption "Taylor Swift what up." Bieber apologizing to swift for that post, writing in part, "It was my caption and post" and that Braun "Told me not to joke like that." Sources close to Braun say no bullying happened. Swift's emotional message after the sale spotlighting the debate about whether or not artists should own the rights to their music. In a record deal it's actually standard for the record label to own the master recording because the company is the one putting up the money for that music to be recorded and promoted so it's actually the exception when the artist owns the recordings and then licenses them to the label. But legends like prince have argued that the business model is wrong. Back in the '90s the "Kiss" singer adamantly fought his label for control of his music. At times, even writing "Slave" on the side of his face. Telling "Rolling stone," "If you don't own your masters, your master owns you." He got out of his deal with Warner brothers. He fulfilled the contract and he went on to do a succession of one off deals every time he'd release an album. He licensed it to a record company. And you have literally probably 20, 25 different record companies putting out prince records at various times. Because of Taylor's platform and her very heartfelt take on the situation, you know she's raising her hands and saying this is messed up. Before Taylor was Taylor, the fresh faced teen met Scott borchetta, who would sign her at just 14 as one of the first artists for his new label, big machine records. Big machine records became a giant almost immediately, thanks to Taylor. Just starting out, she spoke to "ABC" as a freshman in high school. When I go through something, I have to write something about it, I have to write a poem about it. He's the reason for the teardrops on my guitar It was "Teardrops on my guitar" that made her a household name. Subsequent hits like "Love story," cemented her status and became the soundtrack of the teenage experience. Songs which swift says she'll soon have the right to re-record as her own masters, something she's already accomplished with "Lover." Do you have one lyric that's special to your heart? Every lyric on the song "Lover," it's so close to me. "Lover" is set to be the most romantic song yet. All these swifties have been poring over it trying to get some clues. Can you tell us the meaning behind "Lover?" "Lover" is a song I'm so proud of, I wrote it alone. Taylor Swift's new album "Lover" is out now.

