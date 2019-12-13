Telling the ‘Richard Jewell’ story, the hero-turned-suspect’s 88-day nightmare

More
Director Clint Eastwood, the stars of his new film “Richard Jewell” and the people who knew the real-life Jewell talk about what happened to him during and after the 1996 Olympics bombing.
10:17 | 12/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Telling the ‘Richard Jewell’ story, the hero-turned-suspect’s 88-day nightmare

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:17","description":"Director Clint Eastwood, the stars of his new film “Richard Jewell” and the people who knew the real-life Jewell talk about what happened to him during and after the 1996 Olympics bombing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"67703614","title":"Telling the ‘Richard Jewell’ story, the hero-turned-suspect’s 88-day nightmare","url":"/Nightline/video/telling-richard-jewell-story-hero-turned-suspects-88-67703614"}