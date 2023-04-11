Tennessee legislators speak out after controversial ousting

The reps expelled from the Tennessee state house, Justin Jones and Justin Pierson, along with Rep. Gloria Johnson spoke candidly with Juju Chang about how their fight has garnered national attention.

April 11, 2023

