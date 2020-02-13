Transcript for The tension in Jodi Arias’ romance with Travis Alexander

Travis Alexander was Mormon and dirty areas was not he was a storm and Mormon. He was deeply involved in the Mormon Church just out. He was very open with how he won it it's like to be and how he wanted. His marriage to being and so now there'd be no compromises. Jody was that the first person I ever heard of things you've been stating that was not a Mormon. She was very sensual and very sexual and Travis was extremely attractive he was not used to that with the women here dated in the Mormon faith before. If anyone is eve been remotely. Familiar with the Mormon beliefs. No sex before marriage she was his crypt and they're our relations. Why was why hot sex.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.