Transcript for Tensions between US, Iran: Where things stand now

the Iranians against two military bases in Iraq that house American troops is the latest in a heightened crisis between the two nations, a relationship that came crashing down when civilians were held hostage in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Just hours ago, Iran firing missiles at bases in Iraq hosting U.S. Troops. As of now, there are no reports of American casualties. But the strike has the world on edge. Iran's attack comes after days of public mourning. A sea of Iranians filling the streets of Tehran, grieving general qassem soleimani killed by a U.S. Drone strike last week. His funeral one of the biggest in decades. So packed it proved deadly. As captured on cell phone video, a human stampede left more than 50 dead and many more injured. Trump made a big mistake. A game changer for Iran and the U.S. Iran hailed soleimani a hero. The trump administration calls him a terrorist, blaming him for the killings of hundreds of U.S. Troops. Sole mainy made the death of troops his sick passion. He was in charge of the nation's elite military forces. Some seen here burning the U.S. Others joining a rallying cry. Revenge must happen, and it is certain. My colleague, Martha Raddatz, one of the few western journalists first allowed in the country. What is your message? Any message for Donald Trump? He should stop going down this path. It will not help. Stop listening to arrogant, ignorant people. Foreign minister zarif this morning before the strike shared this foreboding message. Iran is a very patient country. We will take our action after necessary deliberation. But I'm sure that it will be taken at the time of our choosing. Not the time of the united States' choosing. Soleimani taunted president trump in a speech in 2018, saying in part, let me tell you, Mr. Trump the gambler, we are near you in places that don't come to your mind. Sole mainy was plotting attacks on diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him. But there are questions about the administration's initial justification for the attack. Just how imminent those threats were. Are you concerned that a strong response from Iran will end in an all-out war? That depends on the united States. The United States took an act of war against Iran. It will have to be prepared fort then it will have to decide whether it wants to get itself into a quagmire, or whether it wants to stop. America's contentious history Iran goes back decades, back to 1953, when the U.S. Installed the shah to protect oil interests. After 25 years in 1979, the mass demonstrations filled the streets and forced the shah into exile. The U.S. Embassy in Iran has been inundated by students. They were held for days before they were released in 1981. The relationship would remain fractured. Fast forward to 2013. President Obama's administration started making small steps to bridge hostilities. Include a one on one conversation with rouhani, as the latest crisis began in 2018 when president trump dismantled the Iran nuclear deal. This was a horrible, one-sided deal. In 2015, the U.S. Along with a group of world powers brokered the deal with Iran to end its nuclear program. That momentary thaw is now in the past. Hostilities continue to escalate after a series of Iranian provocations this past summer, including the downing of an American drone. Then, in late December an American contractor was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq. The U.S. Blamed an iranian-backed militia, responded with airstrikes that least two dozen people. On new year's eve, a huge crowd of protesters breached the embassy. Two days later, general soleimani was killed? In the drone attack. What happens next is unknown. And we'll be right back with an update on today's events.

