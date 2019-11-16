Transcript for ‘TheMandalorian’ creator Jon Favreau on the inspiration behind his new series

welcome "The mandalorian." I wasn't drawn as a storyteller to very big canvas big screen blockbuster "Star wars." I was drawn to a few characters making it through the world. Reporter: Writer, director, producer, Jon Favreau, a chronicle of bounty hunter's contentious adventures across planet scapes. Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. Reporter: It is two episodes deep on the streaming service Disney plus. For people who might not know, what is a mandalorian? Mandalorian is alluded to in the characters I grew up with, there was a character named boba Fett. He wore mandalorian armor. He didn't do much in the film. Reporter: Droids are mentioned and more. Episode one has already served up this omg reveal. Spoiler alert, hailed on social media as "Baby yoda." Meanwhile, Favreau's working with a title character who calls back influences on George Lucas from half a century ago. I like the image of "The mandalorian," because it hearkened back to the westerns and samurai films that affected Lucas. Like Clint Eastwood and "A man with no name." That's a great, mysterious character to see the world through. You get to put this helmet on and let your imagination run wild. It's strangely liberating to be honest with you. Reporter: As played by Pedro Pascal, best known from "Game of thrones," "The mandalorian" is for now - Got my heartfelt gratitude. Reporter: A lead of few words and no visible eyes. I love his mystery. It isn't just about not knowing who he is or where he's from, but also what, what, how he relates to the world, how he has, how he hides himself within the armor. We've seen silhouettes. A lot of back lighting. A lot of humanity and civilization on the edge of the wilderness, good versus evil. You put those together with the right music and camera work and story, it all of a sudden resonates very deeply. Reporter: For a decade now, no film maker has navigated as successfully as Favreau, at the helm of a host of high-profile, high pressure projects that have found favor with audiences. Marvel with the iron man films, and now lucasfilms with the mandalorian. How have you been able to flourish with these big entities. I think because when I engage with those properties they're ones that I feel passionately about, and I have a take on. And I feel a personal connection and responsibility to. And this is where we filmed a scene from iron man II, Reporter: Right here? Even outside his office in an out of the way part of los Angeles, Favreau can readily find plenty of his own cinematic history. We snowed it in and did some art direction. There was a doorway over there that we had Mickey Rourke getting tickets to the races. This is where the marvel stuff was before they moved to Reporter: Even as he pumps the brakes on feature films, the rise of Skywalker is to be released next month. That's where we build all of our "Star wars" gear. We have all the props available from us. Because they keep everything documented and indexed. So we can order up storm trooper uniforms and aliens. Reporter: First getting notice for writing "Swingers." How long you guys going to wait to call your babies? Reporter: Later directing Okay, people, Santa's coming to town. Santa! Oh, my god! Reporter: Favreau also puts heart into his many blockbusters. If I want to spot you in those movies, what am I looking for? There seem to be certain things that recur, a certain sense of sadness and loss and loneliness that then a sense of community and love and togetherness takes over. Reporter: Where do you think that's from? You know, I think it comes from when you're young, and you feel that way. Ive' had loss early in life. Reporter: You were 12 years old when your mother. My mother passed away. That was hitting at the time I was watching those films. And there's nothing like a movie or story to help you feel that there's a path to all of this that makes sense. I'm drawn to material that reenforces that. Reporter: Favreau's sensibilities finding their way into "The mandalorian" on Disney plus, which survived first-day glitches to reap more than 10 million subscribers. Walt Disney is the parent company of lucasfilm, Disney plus and ABC news. We get to have cliff-hanger adventures, things that feel more in tune with what influenced George in making "Star wars." We've grown-up with the 40 years of the saga. The pressure is more to the audience, that I want to make sure I'm throwing a good party for them. Reporter: For "Nightline,"

