Tracking the Amazon's rare pink dolphins

More
"Nightline" traveled with a group of scientists using satellite tags to monitor the health of this species vulnerable to extinction.
0:54 | 05/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tracking the Amazon's rare pink dolphins
I think yeah I think you have. People. Let other people from. You know there's there's a rush to get it right back. Water.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54894308,"title":"Tracking the Amazon's rare pink dolphins","duration":"0:54","description":"\"Nightline\" traveled with a group of scientists using satellite tags to monitor the health of this species vulnerable to extinction.","url":"/Nightline/video/tracking-amazons-rare-pink-dolphins-54894308","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.